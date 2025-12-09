Exploring enlightenment: 'Running Toward Mystery' now available to Vietnamese readers

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese readers interested in enlightenment and the interconnectedness of life can now access the memoir of Buddhist monk-scholar Venerable Tenzin Priyadarshi Rinpoche.

His book, Running Toward Mystery: The Adventure of an Unconventional Life, has been translated into Vietnamese and published by Nhã Nam Publishing House.

First published in English in 2020 in the United States, the memoir traces his journey from growing up in a Hindu Brahmin family in India to becoming a Buddhist monk.

It recounts childhood visions of monks meditating on a mountain peak, his attempt at the age of ten to follow those visions and the eventual discovery of a Buddhist monastery that matched his dreams.

Despite being brought home by his parents, he continued to feel drawn to a spiritual life in a tradition unfamiliar to him as a child.

The book explores how this early calling developed into a lifelong quest, guided by mentors such as the Dalai Lama, Desmond Tutu, and Mother Teresa. At its core, it is a story about the importance of teachers, the lessons they impart, and the way they arrive at pivotal moments.

“Teachers come and go on their own schedule,” he writes, reflecting on how their guidance shaped his contemplative path.

Today, Venerable Tenzin Priyadarshi is President and CEO of the Dalai Lama Center for Ethics and Transformative Values at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

His work there reflects a central theme of the book: that spirituality is not a withdrawal from society but a positive contribution to it. The memoir underscores the idea that all human beings possess a contemplative nature and are invited to explore life’s meaning and purpose.

Speaking at a round-table discussion in Hà Nội to mark the launch, the Venerable expressed hope that his story would encourage readers to begin their own journey of self-reflection.

Commenting on the book, Robert A. F. Thurman, Professor of Indo-Tibetan Buddhist Studies at Columbia University, described it as “utterly amazing, told with honesty and elegance”, adding that it is inspiring for anyone seeking meaning in life.

In November 2024, an exhibition of photos by the Venerable was held in Hà Nội. Entitled Solivagant, the event invited viewers to embark on a journey guided not by maps or compasses, but by vision – a true quest to capture the beautiful moments of existence. VNS