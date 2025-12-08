Cold season health tips for Đà Nẵng: staying safe, warm and healthy this winter

Dr Allan Paras*

As the cool winter season approaches, Đà Nẵng’s beautiful landscapes, from mountains and rivers to beaches and fields, take on a different charm. However, this time of year also brings health and safety challenges, especially for those who are not used to colder temperatures. These cold season health tips aim to help residents and visitors stay safe and comfortable.

Even though Việt Nam has a tropical climate, the drop in temperature and humidity during the cold season can affect our health and daily life. Here are some important cold season health tips to help you and your loved ones stay safe, warm and healthy.

Protect your health from the cold

Dress warmly: Wear layers of clothing to retain body heat. Use jackets, scarves, gloves and socks, especially when riding motorcycles.

Care for the vulnerable: Babies, young children and the elderly lose body heat more quickly. Make sure they are properly clothed and remain in warm, dry environments.

Stay dry: Change wet clothes immediately to prevent chills and hypothermia.

Eat and drink well: Warm, nutritious meals and adequate water help maintain energy and circulation.

Exercise moderately: Gentle movement helps keep the body warm and supports immunity.

Get the flu vaccine: Seasonal flu becomes more common during the colder months, when people spend more time indoors and viruses spread more easily. One of the most effective cold season health tips is to get the flu vaccine early in the season. Vaccination reduces your risk of severe illness, protects vulnerable family members and helps keep the community healthy during peak respiratory infection periods.

These straightforward cold season health tips can prevent many common winter-related illnesses.

Road safety during the cold season

Motorcycles remain the primary form of transportation in Đà Nẵng. However, wet roads, fog and cooler temperatures can make driving more dangerous. The following cold season health tips focus on preventing traffic accidents:

Never drink and drive. Alcohol impairs judgment and reaction time, a major cause of traffic accidents.

Always wear your helmet. It remains the most effective way to prevent severe injury.

Use headlights and signals. Visibility is often poor in early mornings and evenings; ensure others can see you.

Avoid overloading. Carrying large boxes or luggage affects balance and endangers others.

Protect children. Avoid taking infants or small children on motorcycles, especially during cold or rainy weather.

Drive slowly and carefully. Cold weather can stiffen muscles and reduce alertness; allow extra time to reach your destination.

Taking road precautions is an essential part of cold season health tips for the community.

Take care of yourself and your community

Check on neighbours, elderly relatives and friends who may need help staying warm.

Be cautious of seasonal illnesses such as colds, flu and respiratory infections. Seek medical attention if symptoms persist.

Keep first aid supplies and essential medicines available at home.

Community awareness and cooperation remain central to effectively managing your health during the cold season in Đà Nẵng. Đà Nẵng’s beauty shines year-round, and winter is no exception. Let us keep our families and roads safe this season. Your care, awareness and kindness make Đà Nẵng not only beautiful, but healthy and strong. – Family Medical Practice

*Dr Allan Paras is a seasoned emergency medicine specialist whose expertise knows no bounds. Now practising in Đà Nẵng, he brings nearly a decade of high-stakes, life-or-death experience to every patient he treats, from newborns to the elderly. With a calm demeanor under pressure, he is a natural in the fast-paced ER, where he has faced some of the most intense, life-threatening scenarios. Whether it’s stabilising a heart attack victim, saving a young child or diagnosing a critical condition in an elderly patient, Dr Paras’ skill and intuition shine when it matters most.

