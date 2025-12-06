Politics & Law
Life & Style

Music video honours Vietnamese cultural identity

December 06, 2025 - 17:56
The Tinh Hoa Việt 2025 Award has released its music video (MV) Việt Nam Tinh Hoa on Youtube, conveying the message that preserving Vietnamese cultural identity relies on the creative community joining hands.
A scene from the opening of the Việt Nam Tinh Hoa music video, released on Youtube on December 5. — Photo courtesy of the Tinh Hoa Việt 2025 Award

HCM CITY — The Tinh Hoa Việt 2025 Award, an nationwide award that honours contributors to the development of Vietnamese culture, has released its music video (MV) Việt Nam Tinh Hoa on Youtube, conveying the message that preserving Vietnamese cultural identity relies on the creative community joining hands.

Musician Nguyễn Hải Phong, the song’s composer, said it was created from inspiration cherished for many years regarding the flow of Vietnamese identity and aimed to encourage the younger generation to preserve their roots.

The MV features the journey of a boy exploring Vietnamese cultural and artistic forms, from traditional to modern.

It showcases representatives from various Vietnamese cultural and artistic fields, categorised into five main topics: music, cinema, dance, theatre and contemporary art.

These include chèo (traditional opera), bóng rỗi (a ritual dance and singing art form performed in southern Việt Nam), múa chén - nhã nhạc cung đình (Huế Royal Court Music) and hip-hop.

The organisers hope the MV will become an artistic bridge between generations, bringing traditional art into the modern flow.

The Tinh Hoa Việt 2025 award is organised by Đại Đoàn Kết (Great National Unity) newspaper and ZOA Media Creative Co., Ltd, in which the general public, a judging panel and journalists to vote for the best media products and artists that promote unique cultural values, encourage creativity and contribute to the development of the national arts ecosystem. — VNS

