Miss Việt Nam Business 2025 Hoàng Thu Thủy embraces beauty with responsibility

HÀ NỘI — Hoàng Thu Thủy said that being crowned Miss Việt Nam Business 2025 is an honour, but she also believes it means she has a responsibility to carry out more meaningful social projects and help more people.

Thủy, a Hanoian and Head of Foreigner Direct Investment Clients Department of Vietinbank Insurance (VBI), defeated 23 strong contestants to take the title in a brilliant finale held in Hưng Yên Province.

In addition to the highest position, she also won two other awards – 'Favourite Contestant' and 'Miss Intelligence' – for her brainpower, elegance, confidence and friendliness shown throughout the pageant.

Road to success

Working in the highly competitive environment at VBI, Thủy has sharpened her discipline, emotional control and strategic thinking, decisive qualities that have helped her remain steady in the demanding business world.

Real-life challenges, from negotiating with international partners to handling customer crises, have shaped her into a leader who is both graceful and determined. It's a side of her the audience clearly witnessed through her confident answers, poise and presence at the ceremony.

Her sharp business acumen and unwavering dedication helped her leave a distinctive mark on the beauty pageant stage.

Thủy has proven that modern beauty must be built on a foundation of knowledge and kindness.

To her, the crown is not a tool for personal glorification but a catalyst to strengthen her personal brand built on sincerity, clarity and lasting commitment. It reflects her working style of respecting partners, sharing knowledge with the community and consistently striving for quality and reputation.

Her point of view was delivered through the beauty contest and in the Q&A session. She is committed to action: using her role as a beauty queen to inspire, support female entrepreneurs and protect consumer rights.

Thủy understands the pressure that comes with wearing the crown, balancing the duties and public activities of a beauty queen during her reign while continuing her career as a manager in the international insurance sector.

“The crown is not only an honour, but also a reminder of responsibility – to maintain a positive image, to inspire others in the right way and to constantly improve myself,” she said.

“From the business world to community projects, I always choose to live with courage and contribute with all my heart.”

That is also why she always appears neat and professional at work, yet remains warm and approachable when taking part in social and community activities.

Sharing and helping

Since her victory, Thủy has become a familiar speaker on national television channels VTV2 and VTV3, as well as at many major events.

She often shares real-life stories about modern women who are both confident in their careers and graceful in everyday life. Through these stories, she consistently conveys the message that the true beauty of Vietnamese women comes from understanding, kindness and a strong will to live.

In choosing a mission of spreading love and inspiring the community to live more positively and compassionately each day, Thủy encourages people to strive for the values of truth, goodness and beauty.

“I want to spread the belief that Vietnamese women can do anything if they love themselves and dare to step out of their comfort zone,” she said.

One of her most distinctive values is her philosophy of self-love. For her, this means self-discipline, learning to say “no” to what does not serve one’s goals, recharging energy and maintaining a healthy physical routine, all to perform well in every role and truly become the master of one’s own life.

She said that intellectual beauty is a vital element not only for women, but for everyone on a journey of self-development. Physical beauty may catch the eye, but inner intelligence creates depth, courage helps one stand firm and a kind heart makes a person cherished forever.

“A confident woman is the most beautiful woman. When you love yourself, you will spread that love to the world,” said Thủy, who is also a judge in the Miss Việt Nam Global Business 2025 pageant, months after her victory.

Thủy is currently working on a project to support young female entrepreneurs in building brands, soft skills and emotional management. She also has a partnership plan to promote financial security and insurance knowledge among women in remote areas.

These initiatives set her reign as Miss Business apart, helping build a foundation for the community's sustainable change.

She delivers a clear message: women can be effective leaders, caretakers of their own well-being and powerful contributors to community values at the same time – the very image of a socially responsible leader in the era of integration.

In near future, Thủy hopes to connect the business community to support sustainable start-ups for young women; accompany charity campaigns, especially those in education, health and gender equality; and build a network to spread positive life values, where women can unlock their potential, develop themselves and shine with their own abilities.

“The beauty title gives me an opportunity to give more. What I hope for most is to create real value and help as many people as possible,” said Thủy, who has shaped a new model for modern women: beautiful, independent, intelligent and compassionate. VNS