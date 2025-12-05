Art exhibition and concert celebrate ties with Poland

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition showcasing over 200 selected watercolours from the 20-year artistic journey of Polish-Vietnamese artist Minh Đàm will be held at the Temple of Literature special relic site starting on December 9.

The exhibition, titled Danh Tính Hình Thành (Acquired Identity), is part of a series of activities celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Poland and Việt Nam. It is jointly held by the Temple of Literature, the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Hà Nội and Nhau Studio.

According to the organisers, Acquired Identity is an artistic reflection on the experience of living between two cultures, Vietnamese and Polish. The exhibition presents works inspired by the artist’s birthplace, Việt Nam, and by his adult life in Poland, where he has lived for more than thirty years.

It is a personal journey taking visitors through themes of belonging, distance, memory and reconnection, telling the story of returning to one’s roots while also growing new ones.

The artworks offer a deep and multidimensional perspective, exploring the immigrant experience, from the early sense of unfamiliarity and the struggle to find one’s place to the realisation that multicultural identity can become a source of strength rather than a burden.

"There was a time when being multicultural felt like living between two worlds and not fully belonging anywhere. Today I see it as a bridge that helps me understand others, connect across cultures and understand myself more clearly," the artist said.

The layout and lighting will be designed to create special effects that establish two distinct emotional spaces – Poland, with cold, nostalgic sentiment and Việt Nam, with warm, familiar emotion – guiding viewers on a journey to discover the artist's identity.

In particular, the exhibition will open with performances by OSP Nadarzyn Orchestra, considered one of the best brass bands in Poland and around the world.

It will also include a workshop, an art talk, an artist tour and an online painting competition, providing the public with direct interaction with the artist and allowing participants to explore watercolour techniques.

The Acquired Identity exhibition will run until December 26.

Born in Hà Nội, Minh emigrated to Poland with his parents at the age of seven.

He graduated from the Faculty of Architecture at the Warsaw University of Technology, earning his master's degree in 2011.

Minh began his journey with watercolour in 2004, and since 2007, he has also been teaching, focusing primarily on this medium.

As a co-founder of the Polish Watercolor Society and a dedicated advocate of watercolour art, Minh has played a key role in shaping a new generation of watercolour artists.

He has conducted numerous workshops and participated in international exhibitions across more than 30 countries, including Italy, the US, France, Australia, China, Mexico, South Korea and Thailand.

His work has earned multiple prestigious awards in international competitions, and his solo exhibitions have been held in both Poland and Việt Nam.

“My paintings are all about stories and feelings. I'm searching for solutions to tell my own tale from the past or the vision for the future. Sometimes motives are related to places I have visited or people around me and their identity,” he said.

Minh currently lives in his hometown of Hà Nội, where he is a guest lecturer at the University of Architecture. At the same time, he travels the world, leading painting workshops and sharing his knowledge and experience with artists and art enthusiasts.

Founded by musical director Mirosław Chilmanowicz in 1998, OSP Nadarzyn Orchestra has toured many countries around the world, including Italy, Germany, China, Malaysia, Singapore and the US.

The orchestra first performed in Việt Nam at the 2014 Huế Festival, and has been awarded a 'Service to Polish Culture' medal by the Polish Minister of Culture and National Heritage in 2008. — VNS