Award-winning Vietnamese animation eyes Asian market

HÀ NỘI — The award-winning animated film Dế Mèn Cuộc Phiêu Lưu Tới Xóm Lầy Lội (Cricket’s Adventure to the Muddy Village) is set to expand into the Asian market with a goal of reaching a wider international audience.

Producers have revealed plans to work with CGV Cinemas on an overseas release, with Taiwan and mainland China expected to be the first market, followed by potential expansion to Japan and Thailand.

Both this film and Trạng Quỳnh: The Legend of the Golden Buffalo were honoured with Golden Lotus Awards in the animation category at the 24th Việt Nam National Film Festival in HCM City.

The fact that two Vietnamese animated films shared the top prize at the same festival signals that the genre is now being taken far more seriously, and is no longer seen as merely a symbolic presence.

Cricket's Adventure also took Best Music and Best Sound awards, underscoring its technical and artistic strengths. This hat trick suggests that the feature convinced the jury both artistically and technically in terms of its music and sound design, which have traditionally been underappreciated in Vietnamese animation.

It blends Vietnamese cultural elements with modern animation techniques, helping it remain authentic while meeting international standards.

The film earned approximately VNĐ21.5 billion (over US$800,000) at the box office. For a domestic animated production, this figure represents not only commercial success, but also a clear indication that audiences are increasingly willing to pay to see home-grown stories, rather than viewing Vietnamese animation as a secondary option.

"The animation achieved a box-office success that I never imagined an animated work could reach," said director Mai Phương. "That success comes from the audience’s love for the film."

Following its victory at the festival, the production team has reportedly shifted its focus beyond the domestic market.

"The first market will be Taiwan. At the same time, discussions are underway with several other markets, including Japan and Thailand," said producer Vũ Duy Nam.

With this roadmap in place, Cricket's Adventure is expected to become one of the first Vietnamese animated films to make a substantive entry into international markets, helping to pave the way for the country’s animation industry on the global stage. — VNS