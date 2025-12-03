Politics & Law
Inspiring people through photography

December 03, 2025 - 17:59
US photographer Catherine Karnow is a familiar name among photography enthusiasts and the Vietnamese public. She has captured countless images across the country and has conducted numerous workshops, where she inspires others to pursue photography and explore Việt Nam. Join one of her recent workshops to see how she brings her craft to life.

Vietnamese composer brings bold sounds to Hà Nội

Vietnamese multimedia composer, improviser and performer Phạm Thị Tâm, who is now based in Hamburg, is set to bring her boundary-pushing sound work to Hà Nội on December 5 in a one-night experimental concert. Ahead of the performance, Việt Nam News and Law reporter Nguyễn Bình sits down with Tâm to discuss her creative journey and what audiences can expect.

