Tourism in Bắc Ninh grows rapidly

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh’s tourism sector has experienced significant growth this year, with a sharp increase in the number of visitors and the organisation of large-scale events to promote the image of the province.

By November 20, 2025, the province welcomed 6.3 million visitors, marking a 26 per cent rise from 2024 and achieving 112.5 per cent of its annual target. Among these visitors, 355,000 were international tourists, primarily from China and South Korea, while domestic tourists reached 5.945 million, mainly from northern provinces. The total tourism revenue is estimated to be VNĐ5,500 billion, reflecting a 13 per cent increase from the previous year.

To support this growth, Bắc Ninh has enhanced its tourism infrastructure, now offering over 1,000 accommodations, including five, five-star hotels and 38 provincial attractions. Cultural activities have been organised throughout the year, attracting considerable interest from visitors.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism implemented various promotional programmes, including spring festivals at 14 tourist sites and the Tây Yên Tử Spring and Bắc Giang Culture-Tourism Week. Free tours featuring routes inspired by the music video 'Bắc Bling' by singer Hòa Minzy and experiences from the '80 Years of Independence - Freedom - Happiness Journey' exhibition have also been introduced.

Additionally, Bắc Ninh participated in major cultural events across cities like Hà Nội and Huế to showcase its unique culture and cuisine. The province hosted the Bắc Ninh Culinary Tourism Festival in Từ Sơn Ward and Cultural-Tourism Week focused on pottery and traditional crafts. Digital initiatives, such as the 'Go to Bac Ninh' social media channel and a new train tourism route from Hà Nội, have further engaged visitors.

Moving forward, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has proposed several strategies to enhance tourism development.

These strategies include organising more large-scale cultural events to create appealing products for tourists, strengthening regional partnerships to develop specialised tourism offerings such as MICE and culinary tourism, and addressing challenges faced by businesses regarding investment and infrastructure. The province also aims to promote digital transformation to establish a smart tourism ecosystem.

With these initiatives, the 2025 tourism programme seeks to enhance Bắc Ninh’s image and competitiveness on the Việt Nam tourism map. VNS