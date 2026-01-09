Cà Mau to invest over $1b in anti-erosion projects

CÀ MAU — The southernmost province of Cà Mau plans to invest more than VNĐ26.8 trillion (US$1.05 billion) in a large-scale programme to prevent coastal and riverbank erosion, as the Mekong Delta locality races to protect communities, critical infrastructure and ecosystems from worsening climate impacts.

Under a plan recently approved by provincial authorities, 29 erosion prevention projects will be implemented, aiming to safeguard more than 300km of sea dykes, embankments and riverbanks.

The projects are grouped into three main categories: restoring eroded coastlines, protecting coastal areas, and reinforcing riverbanks.

Officials said the measures have been designed to suit local geological and hydrological conditions, combining traditional hard engineering works such as dykes and revetments with soft, nature-based and ecological solutions, including mangrove restoration.

Priority will be given to areas classified as particularly dangerous erosion hotspots, where landslides directly threaten residential areas and key infrastructure along rivers and the coast.

Cà Mau has suffered severe coastal erosion in recent years, resulting in the loss of large swathes of protective mangrove forests.

Beyond construction works, the province is also stepping up non-structural measures, including public awareness campaigns, community disaster-response drills, and stricter inspections and enforcement against illegal construction and production activities that increase erosion risks.

Located at Việt Nam’s southernmost tip, Cà Mau borders the sea on three sides, with a coastline of about 310 kilometres, more than 200 kilometres of which are currently affected by erosion.

Its low-lying terrain, exposure to two tidal regimes, weak geological foundations and dense network of rivers and canals make the province especially vulnerable to flooding and landslides.

From 2011 to 2025 alone, coastal erosion is estimated to have wiped out around 6,250ha of land and protective forests, causing heavy damage to sea dykes, sluice gates, roads and embankments, and directly affecting the livelihoods of coastal residents.

Local authorities say the new investment programme is critical to strengthening climate resilience in one of Viet Nam’s most exposed provinces as extreme weather and rising sea levels continue to intensify. — VNS