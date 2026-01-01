$11.4mln expansion planned for Đồng Tháp Mười Ecological Reserve

ĐỒNG THÁP — Đồng Tháp Province plans to expand the 107ha Đồng Tháp Mười Ecological Reserve in Tân Phước 2 Commune.

The expansion project is scheduled to cost nearly VNĐ300 billion (US$11.4 million) and be completed by 2028.

Known as a typical wetland area of the Southern region, the reserve stands out for its cajuput forest ecosystem, water birds, and rare biodiversity.

The expansion project aims to conserve the biodiversity of wild flora and fauna, especially rare and endangered species and typical regional ecosystems.

It also aims to maintain and develop the unique natural landscapes of Đồng Tháp Mười (Plain of Reeds) region, including cajuput forests, wetlands, and related ecosystems.

It also aims to create conditions for research activities on biodiversity, ecosystems, and issues related to conservation and sustainable development.

It will contribute to raising public awareness about environmental protection, preventing the spontaneous conversion of forest land for other purposes, and conserving biodiversity against increasingly complex climate change impacts.

The project will reclaim about 60ha of land to expand the reserve and invest in construction items.

It will plant 42ha of cajuput trees and dig canals for forest irrigation, drainage, and fire prevention, with a total canal length of about 3.8km.

It will construct a patrol road, traffic bridges, sluices, pumping stations, a fence surrounding the reserve, and a three-phase power system to serve the pumping stations.

Beyond conservation goals, the project aims to expand green space, helping to create a safe and stable habitat for birds to live and breed, while promoting the development of natural aquatic resources.

The reserve welcomes more than 25,000 water birds and migratory birds that come to shelter and breed each year.

This density far exceeds the "important wetland" standards under national regulations and is putting the reserve at risk of ecological overload. Living spaces in the reserve are becoming cramped, food sources are decreasing, and habitats are gradually shrinking. — VNS