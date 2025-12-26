Ancient trees in Bắc Ninh given heritage recognition

BẮC NINH — The Việt Nam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment, in coordination with Vũ Ninh Ward, has held a ceremony to recognise 12 ancient trees as Việt Nam’s heritage trees.

These ancient trees are currently at the SenNa Wellness Resort in Vũ Ninh Ward, Bắc Ninh Province.

Speaking at the announcement, Nguyễn Thị Hải, Vice Chairwoman of the Vũ Ninh Ward People’s Committee, said the recognition of a cluster of 11 ruối trees (Streblus asper lour) and one gòn tree (Ceiba pentandra), aged between 200 and 500 years, not only acknowledges their historical, cultural and environmental value, but also underscores the shared responsibility of local authorities and residents to preserve and promote these precious natural assets.

She noted that Vũ Ninh Ward will work closely with SenNa Wellness Resort to implement plans for the care, protection and promotion of the heritage trees, while integrating their conservation into movements for building cultural life and civilised urban areas, thereby raising public awareness of environmental and green space protection.

Vũ Thiên Hà, Founder and Director of SenNa Wellness Resort, described the recognition as a great honour and an affirmation of Bắc Ninh’s natural heritage. SenNa was established with the vision of creating a space where people can reconnect with nature, nurture their health and restore their energy.

She said the designation of the 12 ancient trees serves as strong encouragement for SenNa to continue safeguarding nature and strengthening its ties with the community as a wellness-oriented destination, pledging to protect and fully promote the values of the Việt Nam’s heritage trees.

Đặng Huy Huỳnh, Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment, Chairman of the Việt Nam Heritage Tree Council and an ASEAN Biodiversity Hero, emphasised that the recognition of Việt Nam’s heritage trees is based on rigorous scientific, humanitarian, historical and cultural criteria.

He added that the recognition of the 11 ruối trees and one gòn tree at SenNa is not only a source of pride for the business, but also contributes to the development of eco-tourism, the conservation of nature and biodiversity, and the education of younger generations about environmental values and cultural traditions.

Nationwide, more than 8,500 trees have been recognised as Việt Nam’s heritage trees across 34 localities, including three on Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, reflecting their ecological and historical significance as well as their close association with national sovereignty. — VNS