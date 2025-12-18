Đồng Tháp Province prevents coastal erosion in Gò Công sea

ĐỒNG THÁP — Đồng Tháp Province has earmarked VNĐ336 billion (US$12.7 million) for a coastal erosion prevention project in Tân Điền and Gò Công Đông communes, set to be carried out by 2028.

The project will include the construction of wave breakers in two coastal sections, one between the Tân Thành wave-breaking dyke and Rạch Bùn sluice measuring 5,789m long and the second between the Tân Thành wave-breaking dyke and the Tiểu Estuary running for 1,028m.

The wave breakers, numbering 28 in the first and five in the second, will each be 200m long each and set seven metres apart.

These and existing wave breakers will help prevent coastal erosion, create land for restoring mangrove forests, safeguard lives and property, protect the Gò Công sea dyke, and generally reduce the damage caused by natural disasters.

The project also includes repairs to the surface of the existing sea dyke over a length of 2,500m.

To ensure traffic safety, the project will also install guard kerbs and others along the dyke.

Of the 21.2km sea dyke in Gò Công Đông Commune, around 7km are not yet protected by wave breakers.

The dyke protects nearly 63,000ha of lands, including about 43,000ha of farms, and around 600,000 households from natural disasters. — VNS