Issuing list of permitted and prohibited plant protection products towards safe, sustainable agriculture

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has issued lists of plant protection products permitted and prohibited for use in Việt Nam.

The lists are an important legal foundation in production management, import, trade and use of plant protection products, contributing to ensuring agricultural production, people’s health and the environment.

The issuance and updating of the lists also aim at creating favourable conditions for organisations and individuals to operate in accordance with the law, while gradually eliminating high-risk substances, moving towards safe, sustainable agriculture and international integration.

According to the Plant Production and Protection Department, the lists update and supplement new plant protection products, especially biological ones, serving for agricultural production in the context of climate change and increasing requirements on agro product quality and food safety.

The list of plant protection products permitted for use was updated 17 new substances, six of which are biological substances, and 55 products.

The increase of the number of biological products reflects the clear direction of the agricultural sector in gradually reducing dependence on chemical products and encouraging the use of environmentally friendly solutions.

The list also includes several products for controlling pests on high-value export crops such as durian, dragon fruit, pomelo, and some other fruit trees.

Notably, the list supplements products with advanced application methods via unmanned aerial vehicles. This is considered a significant step forward in the application of science and technology and digital transformation in agricultural production, helping to improve product use efficiency, reduce labour costs, limit direct contact of workers with chemical substances, and contribute to environmental protection.

Along with supplementing new substances, two plant protection substances of carbosulfan and benfuracarb were eliminated from the list because they were found to badly affect to people and animals' health, and the environment.

In the coming time, the ministry continues reviewing to eliminate plant protection products that are harmful for people and animals’ health, and the environment. — VNS