Hà Nội needs comprehensive package of synchronised solutions to tackle air pollution

HÀ NỘI — Experts and policymakers stress that the green transition is inevitable but banning petrol-powered vehicles is not a 'magic wand' for solving air pollution.

What is required instead is integrated infrastructure, balanced solutions and an appropriate roadmap.

Speaking at a recent workshop in Hà Nội, Hoàng Dương Tùng, Chairman of the Việt Nam Clean Air Network, said tackling air pollution is an extremely difficult and complex task.

Tùng said switching to greener transport by replacing petrol vehicles with electric ones is not a panacea for Hà Nội’s air pollution.

“If we only reduce petrol-powered vehicles while keeping other types unchanged, the overall impact will be limited," he said.

"In reality, even the brake pads of electric vehicles can generate PM2.5 fine dust.”

To improve air quality, Hà Nội therefore needs a comprehensive package of synchronised solutions, including reducing the use of private vehicles, expanding public transport, and implementing a range of other measures in a balanced manner, tailored to the specific conditions of each area.

A wholesale conversion of all motor vehicles under a fixed plan could place significant economic pressure on residents.

Many experts advise that instead of forcing a complete shift to electric vehicles, authorities should introduce an emissions inspection regime for motor vehicles to assess pollution levels.

Vehicles meeting emissions standards would be allowed to operate in the inner city, thereby reducing emissions without completely eliminating petrol-powered vehicles.

Avoiding major disruption

Discussing the issue, expert Nguyễn Minh Phong said Hà Nội’s roadmap for establishing low-emission zones (LEZs) must be implemented in a balanced way to avoid major disruption to daily life, particularly commuting during peak working hours.

He cautioned that any ban on petrol vehicles should be carefully phased, avoiding shock measures, and refraining from creating an extreme sense of opposition between petrol and electric vehicles.

In the short term, he suggested that only very old petrol motorcycles with emissions exceeding regulatory limits should be phased out.

At the same time, financial support policies should be put in place to help residents switch vehicles, ranging from tax and fee exemptions or reductions to direct subsidies within budgetary constraints, alongside the participation of electric vehicle suppliers.

From an emissions management perspective, Phạm Hoài Trung, Head of the Net Zero 2050 Advocacy Board, said LEZs are areas that concentrate multiple sources of emissions, including transport, electricity consumption, urban infrastructure and waste.

As such, LEZs cannot operate effectively if they rely solely on administrative measures.

Instead, they require a data-driven governance system, with emissions inventories and reporting forming the foundation.

Among the various emission sources within LEZs, road transport is considered the largest and the easiest to measure.

For this reason, transport should be the starting point in the initial phase of LEZ implementation, creating quick and visible impacts while enabling the design of reasonable support policies to help residents transition their vehicles.

A cautious rollout required

From the regulatory perspective, Nguyễn Tuyển, Head of the Transport Management and Traffic Safety Division under the capital Department of Construction, said that piloting low-emission zones is a necessary step but must be carried out with caution.

He said LEZs will help create a healthier living environment but will also directly affect residents’ daily activities, education and employment within the designated areas.

Preparatory steps related to infrastructure and connectivity therefore need to be carefully implemented to ensure feasibility and alignment with the capital specific characteristics.

The department has proactively rolled out multiple groups of measures, including developing public transport infrastructure, rationally arranging parking and transfer points, improving connectivity between different modes of transport, and expanding clean-energy charging stations.

It is also developing infrastructure for the safe treatment of end-of-life electric vehicle batteries, with fire safety ensured.

At the local level, Đoàn Thu Hà, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Văn Miếu–Quốc Tử Giám Ward, said this is not only a task of environmental governance but also an urgent demand from residents and an important driver of growth and sustainable development for the capital.

She said low-emission development is an inevitable trend that will have to be implemented sooner or later, and experience from many cities around the world shows that environmental improvements directly enhance quality of life.

To ensure effective implementation, she emphasised the critical role of public communication in fostering understanding and social consensus.

At the same time, it is essential to mobilise social resources and design carefully calculated support policies that comprehensively cover all affected groups, safeguarding people’s livelihoods during the transition.

Air pollution is not only an environmental issue but also a major challenge to public health and sustainable urban development.

In response, the Government issued Directive No. 20/CT-TTg in July 2025, outlining urgent tasks to prevent and address environmental pollution.

To implement the Government’s directive, the capital People’s Council promulgated Resolution No. 57/2025/NQ-HĐND in November 2025, stipulating that from July 1, 2026, pilot low-emission zones will be introduced in several areas within Ring Road 1.

From January 1, 2028, low-emission zones will be applied across Ring Road 1 and selected areas inside Ring Road 2.

From January 1, 2030, low-emission zones will be implemented in all areas inside Ring Road 3.— VNS