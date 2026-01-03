Politics & Law
Home Environment

Cà Mau approves investment policy for waste-to-energy plant

January 03, 2026 - 08:50
The Năm Căn waste-to-energy plant is planned for construction in Đất Mới Commune, covering a total area of about 20 hectares.
A waste collection area. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

CÀ MAU — The People’s Committee of Cà Mau Province has approved the investment policy for the Năm Căn waste-to-energy plant, with a total investment of approximately VNĐ1.8 trillion (US$68.4 million).

The project will be implemented through a competitive bidding process to select an investor.

The Năm Căn waste-to-energy plant is planned for construction in Đất Mới Commune, covering a total area of about 20 hectares. 

It will have a waste treatment capacity of approximately 600 tonnes of household waste per day and a power generation capacity of 6MW. 

Once operational, the plant will collect and treat waste from the communes of Phan Ngọc Hiển, Tân Ân, Đất Mũi, Năm Căn, Đất Mới and Tam Giang.

In addition to the Năm Căn project that has already received investment approval, the province is also calling for investment in the provincial solid waste treatment complex, which includes a waste-to-energy incineration plant in Khánh An Commune with an area of around 10 hectares.

Phạm Văn Thiều, chairman of the provincial People’s Council, said that the province’s policy is to promote economic development without sacrificing the environment. 

The province will direct planning efforts and attract investment in waste treatment plants using new technologies, avoiding landfilling. 

These facilities apply modern technologies such as incineration, fertiliser production, recycling and even biomass power generation to comprehensively address household waste and solid waste issues. This approach is seen as a foundation for building a civilised, modern and sustainable urban environment. — VNS

