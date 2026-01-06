Ministry urges greater participation in tree planting, forest protection in 2026

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has issued a directive on organising the Tree-Planting Festival in eternal gratitude to President Hồ Chí Minh on the occasion of the Tết (Lunar New Year), while strengthening forest management, protection, and development in 2026.

To ensure the festival is organised in a practical and effective manner, linked with forest management, protection and development from the very start of the year, the ministry has asked the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally run cities to raise awareness among authorities and the public of the role, significance and value of forests and trees for socio-economic development, environmental protection, climate change adaptation, and improved people’s quality of life.

Mass organisations, schools, businesses, armed forces and communities are encouraged to take part in the festival and to strengthen responsibility for caring for and protecting trees after planting, contributing to a green, clean, safe and sustainable living environment.

Provinces and cities are required to synchronously and effectively implement the Việt Nam Forestry Development Strategy, the National Forestry Master Plan and key sectoral programmes and projects.

At the same time, they are to develop and carry out plans for forest protection and development and scattered tree planting in 2026 linked with local socio-economic development plans, and mobilise and effectively integrate socialised resources, public investment capital and other lawful programmes and projects.

Priority should be given to planting scattered trees in residential areas, schools, hospitals, industrial zones, urban areas, transport routes, riverbanks and canals, among others, to improve landscapes, reduce pollution and build green living spaces.

Local authorities are to strengthen control and management of the origin and quality of forestry plant varieties, and promote research and the application of advanced science and technology, including biotechnology, in breeding new varieties and high-quality indigenous species that are resilient to climate change and resistant to pests and diseases.

The application of digital technologies and automation in nursery operations, planting, care and forest management is encouraged, alongside the development of large-timber plantation forests to enhance productivity, quality and added value.

At the same time, greater use of information technology, digital solutions and artificial intelligence is to be promoted in forest protection and management.

Localities are to review and supplement forest fire prevention and fighting plans in line with actual conditions, and to arrange forces, equipment and logistics ready to respond to forest fires under the four on-the-spot principle. Inter-sectoral coordination should be strengthened to promptly detect, prevent and strictly handle violations of forestry laws.

In 2025, the country planted about 285,000ha of concentrated plantation forests, reaching 109.5 per cent of the plan, and planted 108 million scattered trees.

Timber output for processing reached 32.8 million cu.m while export value of wood and forest products exceeded US$18 billion, an increase of six per cent compared with 2024.

Revenue from forest environmental services reached VNĐ3.9 trillion (US$150 million), while forest coverage was maintained at a stable level of 42 per cent, creating an important foundation for entering 2026. — VNS