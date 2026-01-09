Rare cold spell surprises HCM City locals

HCM CITY — HCM City experienced unusually cold weather on Friday morning (January 9), as temperatures dropped to around 16–17 degrees Celsius, the lowest level recorded in nearly a decade.

Along major roads from suburban areas into the city centre, many residents were seen wearing jackets, gloves and scarves while commuting to work or carrying out morning activities.

The cold air made the chill more noticeable, especially for people travelling by motorbike early in the day.

According to the Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Centre, the cold spell was caused by a strong cold air mass from the north spreading deep into southern Việt Nam, leading to a sharp temperature drop overnight on January 8 and into the early hours of January 9.

Temperatures at meteorological stations fell below 18 degrees Celsius, while actual outdoor conditions may have been 2–3 degrees lower than recorded figures.

In previous days, night-time and early morning temperatures in the city ranged between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius, already considered cold by local standards.

However, the colder conditions on January 9 prompted many residents to wear additional layers when going outdoors.

Meteorologists said that temperatures below 18 degrees Celsius are rare in HCM City.

Over the past decade, the city’s lowest temperatures have typically remained between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius, with only a few exceptions.

This sharp temperature drop is considered unusual and is mainly attributed to the combined effects of La Nina and intensified cold air surges from the north, experts noted.

Forecasts indicate that southern Việt Nam will continue to be affected by cold air until mid-January, with temperatures generally ranging from 20 to 22 degrees Celsius, possibly lasting until close to the Lunar New Year in 2026.

Weather authorities have warned that large day-night temperature differences and low humidity could pose health risks, particularly for older people and young children, and have advised residents to stay warm and take preventive health measures. — VNS