Spirit of Vienna captivates Hà Nội audiences as VPBank brings world-class music closer to the public

HÀ NỘI — Thunderous applause filled Hồ Gươm Theatre on the evening of November 29, wrapping up Spirit of Vienna – a standout classical music event co-presented by VPBank.

In the heart of Hà Nội, the audience was immersed in the splendour of European chamber music, enjoying timeless masterpieces by Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven performed by the Vienna Chamber Orchestra and the all-female ensemble La Philharmonica.

The performance marked the finale of a three-day concert series by the world-renowned Vienna Chamber Orchestra, from November 27 to 29. The Vienna Concert – Spirit of Vienna was also a special gesture of appreciation from VPBank to its Private and Diamond Elite clients, celebrating their refined pursuit of emotion, beauty and personalised artistic experiences.

This is the second consecutive year VPBank has partnered with Hồ Gươm Theatre to introduce the prestigious Vienna Chamber Orchestra to Vietnamese audiences.

According to VPBank representatives, the orchestra’s return reflects the bank’s long-term commitment to promoting cultural and artistic values, and to fostering 'spiritual prosperity' alongside financial well-being through meaningful and accessible community programmes.

If the Chamber Night by the Vienna Chamber Orchestra on November 28 carried audiences through the elegance of Johann Strauss II’s waltzes and polkas and the dramatic emotional landscape of Mozart’s Symphony No 40 in G Minor, Spirit of Vienna offered a different palette of colours and sensations.

Alongside the orchestra’s signature precision and discipline, La Philharmonica – comprising six exceptional female musicians from the Vienna Philharmonic – brought a lively chemistry between string and woodwind instruments. Their youthful energy, stage presence and vibrant interpretation created moments of pure musical magic.

The programme opened with the first movement of Mozart’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No 4 in D Major, K. 218, one of his most beloved works written when he was just 19. The bright, quick yet graceful passages captured audiences immediately, evoking the atmosphere of a spirited operatic aria.

Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K. 622, among the final works he completed just weeks before his passing, showcased the expressive capability of the basset clarinet – particularly its rich, velvety low register. Andrea Götsch’s interpretation was met with admiration, reflecting the serenity and elegance of the Viennese classical style.

Haydn’s Sinfonia concertante in B-flat Major, Hob. I:105 brought playful wit, charming contrasts and moments of surprise, giving the audience a refreshing journey through multiple textures of classical sound.

The second half featured Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92, a work Richard Wagner once called the “Apotheosis of Dance”. Written against the tense backdrop of the Napoleonic wars and at a time when Beethoven faced increasing deafness, the symphony channels extraordinary vitality. Its bold rhythms and celebratory spirit have astonished audiences for more than two centuries – and did so once again in Hà Nội, as the Viennese artists delivered a commanding performance that drew prolonged applause.

A landmark moment: Sophie Dervaux at Hồ Gươm Theatre

The evening also saw conductor Sophie Dervaux – the first female conductor to appear on the Hồ Gươm Theatre stage – win the admiration of local audiences. At just 34, Dervaux has performed at major global venues including the Berlin Philharmonie, Philharmonie de Paris, Suntory Hall Tokyo and Carnegie Hall in New York, earning prestigious accolades such as the ARD Munich Prize and the Beethoven Ring Bonn.

Her conducting style was widely praised for its elegance, precision and magnetic charm.

Music scholar Dr. Lê Y Linh, who attended the concert, expressed on her personal page that the performance was “avec brio et virtuosité” – outstanding and masterful. Living abroad, she shared her delight and pride in witnessing such high-calibre performances in Việt Nam, adding that more international concerts would enrich public exposure to the diversity of global music.

Reflecting on her experience in Việt Nam, Dervaux said the short visit left strong impressions. She praised the warmth and openness of the Vietnamese people and emphasised music’s universal power to bridge language, cultural and national boundaries.

“When we play, we send something to the audience, and we also receive their energy in return,” she said.

“It creates a very intimate and profound moment that everyone shares together.”

The long ovation at the end of Spirit of Vienna showed not only the audience’s satisfaction but also their growing appetite for more world-class classical performances. This warm reception echoes VPBank’s philosophy of nurturing spiritual well-being alongside financial prosperity.

The enthusiastic response to Spirit of Vienna, together with heartfelt reflections from participants, will continue to inspire VPBank as it brings high-quality cultural and artistic programmes to Vietnamese audiences in the years ahead. — VNS