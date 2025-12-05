Seminar highlights growing opportunities for Việt Nam- France cinema collaboration

PARIS — A seminar on Việt Nam–France cinema cooperation was held on December 4 at the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Paris, attracting Vietnamese and French filmmakers, artists and critics operating in the fields of film creation, production and distribution.

The event was co-organised by the Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA), the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global), and the Vietnamese Embassy in France.

Opening the seminar, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng said cultural exchanges between the two countries have flourished in recent years, and cinema has become an increasingly dynamic field of cooperation. Both sides are seeking partnerships that are more effective, far-reaching and beneficial to the development of each nation’s film industry, he said.

Mathieu Ripka, General Representative of France’s Civil Society of Authors, Directors and Producers (ARP), expressed his optimism about future collaboration, suggesting that one day a Việt Nam–France co-production could even represent France at the Oscars. With a large Vietnamese community in France and many French of Vietnamese origin, the two countries share deep cultural ties that naturally foster collaboration, he said.

VFDA Chairwoman Ngô Phương Lan highlighted 2025 as a breakthrough year for Vietnamese cinema, marked by rising domestic market share and increasing visibility of young and independent Vietnamese filmmakers at international festivals.

She stressed that Việt Nam's vibrant creative environment and strong box-office momentum are drawing both local and foreign investors to explore projects in the country. She expressed her hope that 2026 would see more concrete and impactful outcomes in Việt Nam–France cooperation.

Young director Lê Bình Giang said French cinema remains a major source of inspiration, adding that he hopes to learn from French filmmakers and collaborate with film funds in France. Joint initiatives would not only strengthen the film industries of both countries but also help promote Vietnamese culture, tourism and national identity abroad, he said.

Proposing measures to enhance cooperation, Ripka said the two sides should expand collaboration in film distribution to bring French films to Việt Nam and Vietnamese films to French audiences.

He also suggested exploring partnerships in cinema operations, an area in which France has extensive experience and a strong nationwide theatre network.

The seminar was part of Việt Nam Film Week – The Journey of Light, a week-long celebration held at Le Grand Rex, Europe’s largest cinema and a cultural icon of Paris.

The programme features 17 acclaimed Vietnamese films, training activities and discussions on co-production opportunities aimed at strengthening connections, improving quality and expanding the global reach of Vietnamese cinema. — VNA/VNS