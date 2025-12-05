Việt Nam, Laos deepen cooperation in front work, mass mobilisation, religious affairs

HÀ NỘI – Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation Trịnh Văn Quyết has proposed that in the new period, his commission and the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) should step up the exchange of experience in mass mobilisation and intensify joint communications on the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

Receiving a delegation from the LFNC Central Committee led by its Standing Vice President Inlavan Keobounphanh in Hà Nội on Friday, Quyết, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, suggested expanding professional exchanges between departments in charge of communications and mass mobilisation on both sides.

He welcomed Inlavan and the Lao delegation, noting that the visit comes as both countries are preparing for their National Party Congresses, thereby helping reinforce trust, attachment and cooperation between the two agencies.

Quyết praised the significant achievements made by the Lao Party, State and people in implementing the Resolution of the 11th National Party Congress and the 9th five-year socio-economic development plan. These accomplishments highlight the Party’s leadership and the unity and determination of the Lao people, he said, expressing his confidence that Laos would successfully organise its 12th National Party Congress and advance into a new phase of prosperous development.

He also thanked the LFNC Central Committee for its warm reception of the Vietnamese delegation during its working visit to Laos in November, stressing that the outcomes of that trip formed an important basis for further cooperation, particularly among leaders, specialists and young officials.

For her part, Inlavan briefed the host on the recent situation and activities carried out by the Party, State and people of both countries. She emphasised that recent achievements strongly reflect the Laos–Việt Nam special solidarity and their tradition of mutual support during the past struggle for national liberation and national construction. In all circumstances, the Parties, States and people of Laos and Việt Nam have always stood side by side.

The Lao official noted that the two sides had conducted joint online and in-person training courses, while local Front organisations maintained regular exchanges on the mobilisation work. These activities had strengthened officials’ sense of responsibility and enthusiasm and improved their practical skills.

Based on reviews and lessons learned, the LFNC Central Committee had compiled professional guidance materials for training officials at all levels. It had also gathered valuable public feedback to support submissions to the National Assembly, helping ministries and localities refine policies in line with the laws.

Inlavan shared methods for mobilising public participation in patriotic and development movements, supporting grassroots officials and enhancing communication through the mass media.

She proposed the Vietnamese side continue supporting training for Lao journalism and communications personnel, noting that 2025 is the final year of the 2021–2025 cooperation agreement. She said both sides should proceed with drafting a memorandum of understanding for the next phase.

The same day, the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation held a working session with the Lao delegation, during which, the two sides exchanged experience in the front work, mass mobilisation, ethnic and religious affairs, reviewed recent cooperation and outlined priorities for the time ahead. VNA/VNS