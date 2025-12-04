Việt Nam extends condolences to Sri Lanka over severe rains, flooding

HÀ NỘI — Following reports of heavy rains and widespread flooding caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka, which have resulted in heavy loss of life and property, Vietnamese leaders on Thursday sent messages of sympathy to their Sri Lankan counterparts.

State President Lương Cường cabled his condolences to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, while Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a message of sympathy to Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya. — VNA/VNS