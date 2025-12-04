Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam extends condolences to Sri Lanka over severe rains, flooding

December 04, 2025 - 21:09
State President Lương Cường cabled his condolences to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, while Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a message of sympathy to Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.

 

A flooded area in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka on November 29. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Following reports of heavy rains and widespread flooding caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka, which have resulted in heavy loss of life and property, Vietnamese leaders on Thursday sent messages of sympathy to their Sri Lankan counterparts.

State President Lương Cường cabled his condolences to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, while Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a message of sympathy to Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya. — VNA/VNS





Politics & Law

Foreign NGOs aid more than $1.1 billion for Việt Nam in 5 years

Nguyễn Ngọc Hùng, VUFO Vice President, said foreign NGO projects are being implemented nationwide, focusing on essential areas such as health care, socio-economic development, social issues, education and training, natural resources and the environment, institutional capacity-building, and judicial support.
Politics & Law

VNA, Xinhua deepen time-tested collaboration

As the national news agencies of their respective countries, the VNA and Xinhua share various similarities in their missions and guiding principles. Above all, they boast a long history of cooperation and mutual support, especially during times of hardship.

