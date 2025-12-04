Việt Nam People's Army must stay steadfast in five pillars in new context: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has outlined five major pillars that the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) must uphold to be fully prepared for the new phase of development.

Addressing the Central Military Commission’s 15th meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday, the Party chief, who is also Secretary of the commission, emphasised that the VPA must ensure steadfast political mettle, steadfast discipline, steadfast technology, steadfast military art and steadfast troop welfare.

He urged all officers and soldiers to adopt this motto as a guiding principle for daily practice, serving as the benchmark for building the military in the new situation.

General Secretary Lâm affirmed that the military had successfully completed its military, defence and Party-building tasks in 2025, with many assignments executed exceptionally well.

He noted that 2026 holds strategic significance as it marks the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, including the policy of building a modern military and an all-people national defence system. The year will also see the organisation of elections for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure. The theme for the year will be 'Determined to research and produce advanced, modern weapons and equipment,' reflecting the Central Military Commission’s commitment to turning resolutions into concrete actions.

The Party chief urged the commission and the Ministry of National Defence to fully understand and effectively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and key strategic resolutions of the Politburo. He emphasised the importance of the military leading by example in enforcing Party guidelines and policies.

He called for enhanced efforts in strategic research and forecasting, advising the Party and State on appropriate measures to address emerging situations proactively. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of proposing necessary resolutions, directives, laws and projects related to military and defence matters. Strengthening the all-people defence posture and improving coordination between the Ministry of National Defence and other ministries, sectors and localities were also prioritised.

The commission and the ministry must effectively carry out the Party’s ideological work in the military, ensuring absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the Party, the State and the people, and maintain high readiness for combat, disaster response, search and rescue and overcoming natural disaster and war consequences.

General Secretary Lâm called for ongoing efforts to build a compact, strong and modern military, improve training quality, accelerate scientific and technological innovation and digital transformation, and enhance logistics and technical support. He underscored the importance of improving living conditions for soldiers.

He also highlighted the need to expand international integration and defence diplomacy, maintain strategic balance in relations with major partners, preserve a peaceful, stable environment and actively participate in UN peacekeeping, humanitarian support and disaster relief.

Regarding Party building in the military, the Party leader requested strict implementation of personnel regulations issued by the Politburo, effective talent attraction policies, and the development of a capable, modern officer corps. He urged the entire army to contribute actively to preparations for the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS