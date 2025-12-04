VNA, Xinhua deepen time-tested collaboration

BEIJING — In the new development phase, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Xinhua News Agency should continue innovating methods of collaboration to meet the requirements of the digital technology revolution.

This common perception was shared by VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang and Xinhua President Fu Hua during their meeting in China’s Hainan Province on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the 57th Executive Board Meeting of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA).

They said as the national news agencies of their respective countries, the VNA and Xinhua share various similarities in their missions and guiding principles. Above all, they boast a long history of cooperation and mutual support, especially during times of hardship.

They agreed that both sides have effectively implemented their cooperation agreement, which was inked during the state visit to China by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in August last year.

As part of this agreement, the two agencies have strengthened information sharing, organised joint professional activities, supported each other's resident correspondents, and exchanged delegations. This year, to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the "Year of China – Việt Nam Humanistic Exchange", they have collaborated in various practical activities, with a key highlight being an exhibition showcasing iconic images of the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and China, in celebration of the state visit to Việt Nam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in April this year.

Currently, both agencies are undergoing significant transformation to better fulfill their missions in the new development era of each country. Recognising the crucial role of technology in ensuring their survival and growth, they agreed to continue to effectively implement and diversify areas of cooperation, with a focus on enhancing the information and communications regarding the strategic comprehensive cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China.

In response to the widespread use of modern technology in the production, distribution, and promotion of journalistic products, Trang suggested a delegation of VNA technicians be sent to explore the research and application of modern technology, as well as the digital transformation process at Xinhua, one of the leading media organisations in terms of technology in the region and globally.

Agreeing with the VNA General Director’s proposal, Fu affirmed that Xinhua is ready to share its experience in areas where it has made significant progress. He expressed the hope for both sides to increase exchanges and share their success experiences.

To date, Xinhua has implemented over 200 information and communication development projects, 90 of which have attracted interest and registration from Chinese agencies, ministries, and sectors.

The two sides also emphasised their commitment to further strengthening professional cooperation in all areas.

On this occasion, Fu invited Trang to attend the seventh World Media Summit in celebration of Xinhua's 95th founding anniversary in Beijing next year. The latter confirmed that this is an important milestone for Xinhua and pledged to make efforts to arrange her participation. — VNA/VNS