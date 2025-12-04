National Assembly deputies consider enhancing quality of adjudication

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday morning continued its 10th session with a review of the implementation of key NA resolutions on thematic supervision and questioning, assessing progress in courts and procuracies across the country.

Speaking at the session, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyễn Văn Quảng said that immediately after the NA’s resolutions were issued, Supreme People’s Court leaders directed courts at all levels to urgently instruct their staff and implement relevant court-related measures.

Each year, the Party Committee and Chief Justice issue resolutions and directives to guide key court tasks, including maintaining and improving the quality of case resolution and adjudication. Serious implementation of NA resolutions, combined with decisive and effective measures linked to leadership innovations, has led to many positive developments in court work.

On timely and strict adjudication of crimes related to urban land planning, management and use under Resolution No. 82/2019/QH14, the Supreme People’s Court directed courts to improve trial organisation, enhance debates and promptly try such crimes. Courts resolved 96.71 per cent of cases and adjudicated 92.82 per cent of defendants, exceeding NA targets by 8.71 per cent, with 100 per cent of cases tried within set timelines.

Regarding uniform law application guidance, achieving over 90 per cent resolution rates for child abuse cases and providing specialised training for judges on these cases under Resolution No. 121/2020/QH14, the Supreme People’s Court developed and submitted the draft Law on Juvenile Justice for approval at the 15th NA's eighth session.

For handling social insurance and unemployment insurance evasion under Resolution No. 100/2023/QH15, courts prioritised protecting workers’ rights, facilitating their claims and ensuring accurate adjudication. They resolved 92.31 per cent of cases and 82.65 per cent of defendants involved in insurance evasion and related frauds.

On improving the quality of adjudication and court resources under Resolution No. 109/2023/QH15, courts focused on mediation, dialogue and coordination with relevant agencies to avoid delays. Criminal trials ensured strictness and accuracy with no wrongful convictions identified, while annual rates of overturned judgments due to subjective errors met NA requirements.

For organisational streamlining, the Supreme People’s Court submitted amendments to the Law on Organisation of People’s Courts; the Judges’ Council issued two resolutions, and the Chief Justice seven circulars and numerous guiding documents. Since July 1, courts have stabilised operations, ensured smooth functioning, expanded international cooperation and advanced digital transformation. All courts now use document management systems; over 1.8 million judgments have been published online with 220 million views, and courts have conducted regular online trials.

However, limitations remain, including administrative case reversal rates below targets, insufficient staffing and inadequate policies, facilities and working conditions. To implement NA resolutions, the Supreme People’s Court outlined key tasks: accelerate case resolution quality, strengthen political education, responsibility and ethics for staff, review and amend legal documents, enhance inspections, and invest in court facilities for modernisation.

Accelerating investigation

Prosecutor General Nguyễn Huy Tiến noted that procuracies at all levels proactively coordinated with investigators on 328 crime reports, exercised public prosecution and supervised investigations in 211 cases with 798 defendants, and prosecuted and supervised trials in 141 cases with 655 defendants on urban land issues. These measures strengthened asset recovery and promoted land law education.

Implementing Resolution No.121/2020/QH14 on child protection, the Supreme People’s Procuracy led the implementation of Joint Circular No.01/2022/TTLT on handling sexual abuse cases against minors under 18, coordinating evidence collection, victim support and expedited investigations. Investigators brought charges in 12,110 cases with 12,483 defendants, procuracies handled 11,077 cases with 12,342 defendants, and courts tried 11,216 cases with 12,416 defendants.

For urgent COVID-19 resource mismanagement, including the Việt Á Technology Company case, procuracies coordinated on 37 cases with 248 defendants from investigation to trial. Under Resolution No. 109/2023/QH15, procuracies intensified oversight of investigators reviewing 38,456 reports and 26,424 suspended cases with 5,802 defendants.

The Supreme People’s Procuracy also issued a 2023-2025 savings programme, streamlined its apparatus, handled assets post-merger, boosted inspections, and accelerated the handling of cases.

Tiến highlighted challenges including direct evidence shortages in child sex crimes due to young victims’ trauma, uncooperative firms in insurance fraud, workers hesitant to report due to fear of job loss, and prolonged appraisals leading to supplemental investigations or suspensions.

Through these resolutions, the Supreme People’s Procuracy proposes that the NA review, amend or introduce new laws on state management, including land and insurance, to ensure tighter synchronisation and provide unified law guidance. — VNS