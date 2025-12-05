Cuban, Vietnamese news agencies see great potential for cooperation in content production, fake news combat

HÀ NỘI – Cuba’s Prensa Latina and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) boast significant untapped potential to expand cooperation in technology development and professional capacity enhancement, especially in content production and fake news combat, the newly elected President of Prensa Latina, Jorge Leganoa Alonso, has said.

Talking to a VNA reporter in Hà Nội on December 4, Leganoa Alonso said that both national news agencies face similar challenges in training personnel and equipping them with modern skills needed to maintain their roles as the key multimedia news agencies of their respective countries while utilising digital tools, applying artificial intelligence, and developing proprietary platforms to ensure technology mastery.

Given this, he suggested that the two sides should intensify exchanges, share professional experiences, and cooperate more closely in content creation and misinformation response.

“With more than 65 years of standing shoulder to shoulder in the fight against distorted narratives, Prensa Latina and the VNA have the shared responsibility to uphold the voice of truth on the international stage,” he stressed.

Visiting Hà Nội as preparations are underway for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, Leganoa Alonso said the event will mark a new stage in Việt Nam’s development process.

He praised Việt Nam for outlining a clear and forward-looking roadmap with concrete objectives for economic growth, human development and social progress.

“With well-prepared documents and a favourable political and social environment, the congress will a good start for Việt Nam to move confidently into the future,” he said.

Internationally, he noted, Việt Nam has asserted a prominent role through its dynamism and practical contributions, for example in environmental issues. He emphasised that Việt Nam has remained a trusted friend of Cuba as the island nation faces international political challenges. At the UN, Việt Nam has consistently supported Cuba’s call for the US to end the more-than-60-year embargo.

“Việt Nam is one of the few countries that truly understands the suffering caused by sanctions. Its remarkable development today stands as proof of what a nation can achieve once unjust restrictions are lifted,” he said, expressing confidence that Việt Nam will continue to stand with Cuba on global platforms.

Symbol of solidarity and cooperation

The Prensa Latina leader welcomed Việt Nam’s role as a major investor in Cuba, particularly in the Mariel Special Economic Zone. He cited the recent groundbreaking of an 80 MW solar power plant by Việt Nam, coinciding with the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties (December 2, 1960–2025), as not only a significant economic project but also a symbol of enduring solidarity and cooperation.

Quoting the historic words of Cuban Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro – “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood”, Leganoa Alonso said he was moved to see that six decades later, Việt Nam continues to demonstrate that profound friendship through concrete actions, including rice and cash assistance totalling nearly US$25 million.

“This is powerful evidence of the deep brotherhood between our two peoples,” he went on.

He added that Cuba hopes Việt Nam will continue to pursue its chosen socialist path, strengthen its regional standing, and play an increasingly active role internationally so that both countries can jointly advance issues of shared interest.

Reflecting on Việt Nam’s development, especially in socio-economic affairs and the media sector, Leganoa Alonso said he has closely followed Vietnam’s transformation over the past four decades. The country, he noted, has undergone comprehensive changes not only economically but also socially, reflected in rising GDP, improved per capita income, and long-term development strategies with detailed goals for 2030 and 2045.

Returning to Hà Nội after seven years, he said he could clearly see the positive changes in Vietnamese society. Despite rapid growth, Việt Nam remains deeply rooted in its history and traditions. A visit to the Việt Nam Military History Museum helped him better understand the nation’s resilience and the way it has rebuilt from wartime devastation to chart a course of modernisation.

He also particularly appreciated the Vietnamese Government’s strong humanitarian commitment, demonstrated by its determination to ensure no one is left behind during natural disasters and pandemics, as well as ongoing efforts to secure stable housing for flood-hit residents before the upcoming Lunar New Year. VNA/VNS