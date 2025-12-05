Lawmakers debate unified national target programme for rural, mountainous areas

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly on Friday debates the investment policy for a proposed unified national target programme running through 2035 that would combine three existing programmes on new-style rural area development, sustainable poverty reduction, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, with the session broadcast live nationwide.

The Government has drafted a single decade-long programme for 2026–2035 to replace the three overlapping schemes currently in place for 2021–2025, aiming to eliminate fragmented funding, duplicative tasks, and policy conflict while sharpening management efficiency and long-term impact.

The verification agency endorsed the merger, saying it would cut beneficiary and geographic overlaps, remedy shortcomings seen in the current cycle, and boost capital efficiency by channelling funds toward the most disadvantaged areas, particularly ethnic minority and mountainous communities.

It broadly backed the programme’s two-component structure but urged careful review of relevant ministries and agencies’ feedback to scrub its final design for any remaining duplication, either within the new programme or existing or pending projects.

It recommended that the Government set only overarching goals and frameworks, delegating detailed projects and investment decisions to provincial authorities to better match local realities.

The agency also called for concentrated investment in essential infrastructure, livelihood development linked to agro-forestry, science-technology, digital transformation, forest protection, and environmental sustainability, alongside stepped-up support for the extremely small ethnic minority groups, along with border and highland communities.

Additional focus is required for resettlement planning and stabilisation in landslide- and disaster-prone areas, as well as tailored solutions to pressing ethnic-specific challenges.

In the afternoon, deputies are set to vote on the amended Law on Judicial Expertise, the amended Law on Civil Judgment Enforcement, and the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Judicial Records.

Later, they will debate the draft Law on Specialised Courts at the International Financial Centre, and the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the laws on citizen reception, complaints and denunciations. — VNA/VNS