Saigon Urban Street Fest attracts young people

HCM CITY — Vietnamese street artists are offering several activities at the Saigon Urban Street Fest 2025, which is opening in front of the Central Post Office in Sài Gòn Ward until December 7.

The festival, with the theme “Be Vietnam”, depicts a young, dynamic and creative Việt Nam, where heritage harmonises with modernity.

Trang Dương, CEO of artLIVE, the event’s organiser, said the event also sends a message that traditional culture is not only preserved but also renewed in the street spirit of today’s generation.

The event features thrilling dance battles among street artists at the first artLIVE Breaking Championship.

Both Vietnamese and foreign artists living in Việt Nam are encouraged to join the competition, which offers solo battles for men or women, and group battles of three-member teams.

The organisers invited experienced dancers and choreographers to be judges, including Alexander Tú, founder and CEO of the city-based LYRICÍST Dance Company, award-winning dancesport athlete and coach Khánh Thi, dancer and choreographer MC Buck, and dancer and coach Choco Liu from Taiwan (China).

Thi, vice chairwoman of the Vietnam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA), expected performances imbued with Vietnamese culture from costumes, music, to ideas.

She said, “Young dancers now are passionate, skillful and professional. The competition provides me with an opportunity to learn from them and introduce them to a larger audience.”

Bboy Choco wanted to see a lot of creativity and culture, and how the competitors showcase their different ideas, concepts, and ways of expressing their culture.

Apart from the battles, the competition offers young dancers and dance lovers a chance to meet pioneering crews and major names in Việt Nam’s street dance scene.

The winners in the solo category will receive a cash prize of VNĐ5 million (US$190) each, while the winning group will get VNĐ10 million.

The festival features a live performance of 3D graffiti painting on canvas by Nguyễn Công Danh, the winner of the artLIVE Graffiti Championship 2024.

All profits from the sales of the painting will be donated to the non-profit project Draw Your Dream.

The project aims to help children and young people in many regions of the country, particularly needy children with cancer, and ethnic minority children. It provides educational opportunities for children through scholarships and improves school and shelter facilities in remote, isolated areas.

The event also introduces music shows by local bands and artists, handicraft workshops and products by local artists, and food.

The festival is open to the public for free.— VNS