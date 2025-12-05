Việt Nam-Cuba special friendship comes alive in downtown exhibition

HÀ NỘI — The faithful friendship, close cooperation across many fields and deep people-to-people ties between Việt Nam and Cuba are highlighted in an exhibition titled Nghĩa Tình Thủy Chung (Everlasting Friendship) at the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hà Nội.

Addressing the event's opening ceremony on December 5, Director of the museum Nguyễn Thị Tuyết said the exhibition commemorates 65 years of Việt Nam – Cuba diplomatic relations and highlights the museum's role as a cultural bridge promoting friendship, solidarity and revolutionary traditions. Through stories, photographs and long-preserved keepsakes, the exhibition recalls the profound bond between the two nations.

"The exhibition aspires to narrate, in a manner both modest and deeply meaningful, the 65-year history of steadfast affection between our two fraternal nations," Tuyết said.

"Everlasting Friendship is embodied not only in historic diplomatic milestones, but also in every day, heartfelt narratives preserved through photographs, personal mementos, and cherished objects that have accompanied their owners for decades."

Cuban Ambassador Rogelio Polanco Fuentes described the display as a tribute to the historic relationship cherished by generations of leaders and peoples of both countries.

He highlighted the contributions by heroines from the countries, including Cuban revolutionary Melba Hernandez and Vietnamese “general” Nguyễn Thị Định, vice commander-in-chief of the South Việt Nam Armed Forces, whose legacies remain vivid symbols of the exemplary bilateral solidarity.

"The exhibition is a profound tribute to the historic and unwavering bonds between our two nations – bonds that have been carefully nurtured across generations, preserved as a priceless legacy and remain a shining example of international solidarity," said Fuentes.

"Photographs, posters and artifacts on display reflect milestones and memorable moments that have defined the enduring brotherhood between Việt Nam and Cuba."

He added that the exhibition formed part of a broader programme of activities marking Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Year 2025 – a year distinguished not only by commemorations of the shared history but also by vibrant exchanges across political, economic, social, cultural and investment spheres.

Featuring more than 200 photos, documents and artefacts, the exhibition is divided into four sections.

Under One Flag introduces similarities between the two countries and the establishment of their diplomatic ties in 1960.

Two Kindred Hearts reflects their comprehensive support during the most trying times, including Cuba’s assistance for Việt Nam during the resistance war and Việt Nam’s support for Cuba in the face of the US embargo, while underscoring the role commander Định as a special woman greatly contributing to the close-knit bonds.

Sharing One Beat displays materials on the close cooperation between the two Parties and peoples.

The concluding section, Nurturing Friendship presents activities by the Việt Nam – Cuba Friendship Association, activities marking the 65th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, and exchanges among younger generations.

On this occasion, the Cuban Embassy presented the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Museum with a commemorative banner once owned by Melba Hernandez, displayed publicly for the first time together with Cuban posters from the 1970s – vivid symbols of the enduring bilateral ties.

Other highlights are posters by Cuban artists in the 70s of the 20th century, showing the enthusiastic support, solidarity and attachment of the Cuban people to the Vietnamese people in the resistance war against the US; and a shirt that Fidel Castro gave to commander Định.

The event also featured an exchange with guests connected to Cuba, including film director Nguyễn Hà Tiệp; Manuel Enrique Montane Enriquez, deputy director of the Việt Nam – Cuba Genfarma pharmaceutical joint venture and grandson of Melba Hernandez; former student of the Agricultural University of Havana Phương Song Liên; and journalist Huỳnh Dung Nhan, who shared personal memories about Cuba.

"I was among the first Vietnamese students studying in Cuba from 1967. After six years in our 'second home' we were trained not only about veterinary but also given knowledge of different fields," Liên told Việt Nam News.

“We have grown stronger thanks to the Cuban people, and the lessons we learned from them have greatly helped us build our country. We are deeply grateful for the support of the nation and its people.”

“I was excited to visit the exhibition. It was both a proud and emotional experience to see so many images of Cuba and Việt Nam, past and present. I even found a photo of my class from an unforgettable time in my life. These memories will stay with me forever,” Liên said.

The exhibition opens to the public from December 5 at the Vietnamese Women's Museum, 36 Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Cửa Nam Ward. — VNS