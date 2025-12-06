Mass wedding held to open Việt Nam Happy Fest 2025

HÀ NỘI — A mass wedding ceremony is the opening event of the Việt Nam Happy Fest 2025, an event spreading the message of humanity, love and aspiration to build a happy country, which begins on December 6 in Hà Nội.

People's Artist Xuân Bắc is invited to be host for the big wedding of 80 couples of different ages held at the Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square next to the legendary Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

Many local residents, tourists and their families and friends come to give best wishes for them.

They are young people who begin a marriage life with hope and dream for future. They are also couples who have been together for decades and till holding hands affectionately.

For different reasons they have not organised their weddings yet and the festival is the great opportunity for them to share their love to the public and officially announce to the world about their marriage.

Couple Nguyễn Vũ Hội and Vũ Thị Trang have been together for almost 40 years. Among the time, they have 35 years of challenges as five years after their first day in the same home, Hội suffered an accident that forced him to move on a wheelchair.

“After the accident, I collapsed but fortunately my wife and children were always by my side. This is a strong motivation for me to overcome everything. I would like to thank my wife – the one who has held my hand and accompanied me over the years on the path of happiness,” Hội said emotionally.

Bùi Văn Quyết and Vũ Thanh Tâm have been struggled in their marriage. After several time separations and reunions, they decided to start over and now are happy with each other for 14 years, living under rules of respect and share and no more than three-day conflict.

Having met by chance, Nguyễn Thị Hương Giang and Lê Chí Minh, both 27 years old, have made many people excited because of their love story.

Both were born in February, they seem the other one's perfect half and plan to hold a warm wedding on April 1, 2026.

Having known this event by chance too, they registered and luckily receive a nod from the organising committee.

The fest is an activity by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and the city's People's Committee in partner with the Việt Nam Association of Photographic Artists and other units.

Besides honoring the good values ​​of life, the festival also spreads the spirit of sharing, directing the community's attention to the central region and localities facing many difficulties, as a way to multiply happiness through companionship and support.

The Việt Nam Happy Fest 2025 is inherited from the Happy Việt Nam, an annual Human Rights Media Award by the MCST. The award aims to encourage people in Việt Nam, overseas Vietnamese and international friends to create photos and videos about Việt Nam and its people on a digital platform.

The award attracted nearly 40,000 photos and videos capturing humane everyday moments, reflecting the beauty of love, sharing and the will to live of the Vietnamese people.

The awarding ceremony will be held on December 6 night with the participation of many artists in a vibrant music and art show.

In 2025, Việt Nam has moved up eight places in the world happiness rankings, reaching 46th place, up 19 places in just two years.

Speaking in the opening ceremony, MCST's Permanent Deputy Minister Lê Hải Bình says it is not only a statistical figure but also a recognition of the persistent efforts of the Party, State and the whole society in creating a peaceful and humane living environment.

He affirms that the optimistic spirit, humanity and aspiration of the Vietnamese people are the foundation for the country's strength for many decades.

He expects the festival will be held annually and become a place where people come to share and receive love and joy from the community.

Along with the mass wedding, visitors can visit an exhibition named “Happy Việt Nam;” experience digital interactive space, photo booths and art display areas; the 'Happiness Lens' workshop; and the outdoor activity 'Health is Happiness', among others until December 7 around the Hoàn Kiếm Lake area.

Speaking at the event, Phạm Anh Tuấn, director of the Department of Grassroots Information and External Information, says happiness is not only a personal feeling but also a sharing and connection in the community.

The Việt Nam Happy Fest 2025 is organised to bring the values ​​of “Independence – Freedom – Happiness” closer to the lives of each citizen through intimate and emotional activities.

He says that the photo exhibition, experiential space, community art and mass wedding ceremony all aim to honor the good things, arouse compassion and inspire each person to “feel happiness in every moment”.

Many art programmes, experiential activities and rich exhibition spaces are also available, promising to attract a large number of people and tourists.

Organisers believe that the event will not only enrich the cultural life of the capital but also contribute to promoting the image of a humane, friendly, peace-loving and aspirational Việt Nam to international friends. — VNS