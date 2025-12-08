Vietnamese, international artists on joint display in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Works by Vietnamese and international artists and artist collectives are on display at a contemporary art exhibition in Hà Nội.

Tới Bến? (Arrival?) showcases the projects and the working processes of the artists participating in the Month of Art Practice (MAP) 2025.

MAP is a cornerstone project of Heritage Art Space, dedicated to supporting the development of contemporary art through creating spaces for experimental art, international exchange and public outreach.

It includes artists, curators and multidisciplinary cultural practitioners from Việt Nam and around the world.

Gathering the works of the artists participating in MAP 2025, which continues and expands on the two-year working seasons of 2023 and 2024, the exhibition attempts to build an inclusive space for the fixed display of works interpreting the theme Mobility.

Parallel to the exhibition in Hà Nội, a similar Arrival? is also taking place in Berlin where everyone – artists, the public and even the artwork itself – is constantly moving in some way.

The exhibition is co-curated by Nguyễn Anh Tuấn from Heritage Space, Ingo Vetter from University of the Arts Bremen and Veronika Witte from Galerie Nord - Kunstverein Tiergarten.

The exhibition runs until December 28 at Long Biên Art Space, from 10am – 6pm daily except Mondays. — VNS