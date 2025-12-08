Việt Nam Film Week conquers Parisian audience

PARIS — A total of 2,700 audience members from 23 countries attended the opening of the Việt Nam Film Week, titled 'Journey of Light' in Paris, France.

Audiences had an opportunity to watch the international premiere screening of the film Tử Chiến Trên Không (Hijacked) with live performance of film soundtracks at Le Grand Rex, the largest cinema and a cultural landmark of Paris.

The film week is co-organised by the Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) and AVSE Global, under the patronage of the Embassy of Việt Nam in France.

Đinh Toàn Thắng, ambassador of Việt Nam to France, said: "Việt Nam Film Week in Paris is a major event for the culture, arts and cinema of Việt Nam, and it has been very well received by the French public as well as French media."

"We hope that this will become an unforgettable milestone for the journey of Việt Nam's cinema, as well as for cinematic and cultural exchanges between Việt Nam and France."

Ngô Phương Lan, chairwoman of VFDA, said: "This is the first time a major Vietnamese film event has been held in the City of Light, Paris, commemorating the 50th anniversary of national reunification and the 80th anniversary of the National Day."

"It also takes place in December, the month the world commemorates 130 years since the Lumière brothers gave birth to cinema, an art form that has helped change human history and enrich our inner worlds and everyday life," she added.

Nguyễn Đức Khương, president of AVSE Global, said: "Cinema, with its power to transcend borders, is a gateway for the world to understand Việt Nam."

He revealed that this event in Paris is only the beginning, laying the foundation for a broader journey to bring Vietnamese cinema to more countries and expand global networks of cultural and artistic cooperation.

Kaity Nguyễn, who appears in the film Hijacked, could not hide her emotion and pride as the Vietnam Film Week was held at one of the most iconic cinemas in the world.

"This is truly a special day, as I get to witness a significant leap forward for Vietnamese cinema. I hope the audience will experience spectacular action sequences and genuine emotions from the film," she said.

French director Kim Chapiron said: "I'm eager to discover more Vietnamese filmmakers and actors and to deepen my curiosity about Việt Nam's culture."

He added: "Vietnamese cinema truly deserves a strong presence in France, especially with the Vietnamese community here. Like many generations of Vietnamese who have made France their home, we hope to see more Vietnamese films screened in the future."

The Việt Nam Film Week will continue until December 12, with an expected 5,000 visitors attending its showcase of outstanding Vietnamese films from the past 50 years.

Besides Hijacked, sixteen notable Vietnamese films have been selected, including works recognised at major international film festivals, winners of Việt Nam’s top national awards and new films that have become cultural and social phenomena in the country.

Classic Vietnamese films from the Đổi Mới (Renewal) period selected for screening include Cánh Đồng Hoang (The Abandoned Field: Free Fire Zone) by People’s Artist Nguyễn Hồng Sến, Bao Giờ Cho Đến Tháng Mười (When the Tenth Month Comes) by People’s Artist Đặng Nhật Minh and Tướng Về Hưu (The Retired General) by People’s Artist Nguyễn Khắc Lợi.

Films by young independent filmmakers, expressing their individual and distinctive voices with a contemporary touch, include Bi, Đừng Sợ (Bi, Don’t Be Afraid), Cu Li Không Bao Giờ Khóc (Cu Li Never Cries) and Mưa Trên Cánh Bướm (Don’t Cry, Butterfly).

The lineup, spanning feature films, documentaries and short films, from mainstream to arthouse cinema, offers audiences a journey into Việt Nam’s culture, history and people through the diverse languages of film.

In addition to film screenings, the programme features a panoramic photography exhibition on Vietnamese cinema, meetings with Vietnamese film crews and meetings between young French and Vietnamese filmmakers. — VNS