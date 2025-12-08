World T.E.A Fest in Đà Lạt draws nearly 60,000 visitors

LÂM ĐỒNG — The World T.E.A Fest 2025 drew nearly 60,000 visitors over the course of a month, offering a rich programme of cultural, economic and diplomatic activities that highlighted the heritage of Việt Nam’s tea industry.

The festival concluded on the evening of December 7 at Lâm Viên Square in Xuân Hương Ward, Đà Lạt City, marking the end of a series of events held across Đà Lạt and Bảo Lộc.

According to the organisers, the month-long celebration welcomed close to 60,000 domestic and international visitors.

The programme featured 10 cultural, economic and diplomatic events, along with activities involving 80 Miss Cosmo contestants from various countries, more than 60 ambassadors, trade counsellors and consuls representing over 60 nations, a grand performance by 1,111 tea artisans, and an exhibition of 1,000 ancient tea trees.

A number of distinctive cultural highlights left strong impressions on participants. Among them was a record-setting performance featuring 1,111 tea artisans synchronously presenting an offering ceremony in the “Việt trà thức” style on the tea hills of Bảo Lộc.

Visitors also had the rare opportunity to explore the historic 1927 tea factory in Bảo Lộc, gaining insight into more than a century of Việt Nam’s tea-making heritage.

Other attractions included a dedicated exhibition space for 1,000 ancient tea trees and an international tea culture area showcasing the traditions of Việt Nam, China, Japan, France, Sri Lanka and Taiwan, helping strengthen professional exchanges and promote domestic products to global partners.

Alongside cultural and diplomatic activities, the festival placed strong emphasis on inspiring younger generations and supporting entrepreneurship in the tea sector through programmes such as Tea Talk and Gen Tea.

These sessions provided young people with knowledge about tea production, market trends and creative start-up approaches, contributing to the development of future talent capable of advancing Việt Nam’s tea industry sustainably.

The festival concluded with an artistic programme that vividly recreated the journey from solemn tea-offering rituals and cultural-diplomatic exchanges to youthful creativity and an energetic international atmosphere.

The performances were meticulously staged, combining modern expression with traditional cultural identity and offering a source of inspiration for the future. —VNS