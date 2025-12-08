Chinese tourism to Việt Nam surges, driving economic and cultural exchange

HÀ NỘI – Chinese tourist arrivals to Việt Nam have surged sharply over the past two years, signalling a strong recovery in the market and reinforcing China’s position as one of Việt Nam’s most important tourism partners. This upward trend is not only contributing to the country’s post-pandemic tourism rebound but also generating fresh momentum for cultural exchange and strengthening people-to-people ties between the two neighbours.

A strong recovery from the pandemic

The number of Chinese tourists visiting Việt Nam saw an unprecedented rise in 2024, with figures exceeding 3.7 million, marking a staggering 214 per cent increase compared to 2023. This surge has positioned China as the fastest-growing source market for Việt Nam’s tourism industry.

According to the Statistics Department of the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance, Việt Nam welcomed nearly 4.8 million Chinese visitors in the first 11 months of 2025, representing 25.1 per cent of all international arrivals. This marks a year-on-year growth of over 43 per cent, solidifying China’s position as the largest source of international tourists to Việt Nam.

With the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Việt Nam, alongside the Year of Cultural Exchange, some travel experts forecast that the number of Chinese tourists may surpass 6 million in 2025.

Incentive travel brings major economic boost

Against this backdrop, SUN HOPE Group, a Tianjin-based company, has organised an exclusive eight-day incentive trip for hundreds of Chinese VIP guests to Nha Trang, one of Việt Nam’s most popular coastal destinations.

The group stayed at two international five-star hotels in the region for a total of six nights, with more than 1,500 room nights booked. Hotel expenses alone exceeded USD 400,000, with the group’s total expenditure during their stay topping USD 800,000.

The visit has also provided a significant boost to the local economy, with the Chinese tourists engaging in shopping experiences at nearby commercial districts, thereby driving spending in the area’s retail sector.

During their stay, the Chinese delegation was treated to a range of activities that showcased the beauty and culture of Việt Nam. The group visited popular destinations such as Hòn Tre, Hòn Mun, and Hòn Tằm islands, where they enjoyed the longest cross-sea cable car ride in the country.

Additionally, the tourists experienced panoramic views of Nha Trang from a ferris wheel, took part in snorkelling and mud bath activities, and immersed themselves in the rich Cham culture and authentic Vietnamese traditions.

As Việt Nam’s close neighbour, China remains a key market for Vietnamese tourism. With increasing numbers of Chinese tourists visiting the country, Việt Nam offers a unique opportunity to experience its rich culture, traditions, and hospitality. Việt Nam’s tourism authorities are hopeful that these interactions will further strengthen the friendship between the two nations.

With the steady growth of Chinese tourist arrivals, Việt Nam is poised to further cement its status as a top travel destination. Tourism is not just about economic gain but about building bridges between people and cultures. As the opportunities for cultural exchange continue to grow, the future of Chinese tourism to Việt Nam looks bright, bringing with it the promise of even deeper ties and mutual understanding.– VNS