Việt Nam focuses on streamlining procedures for culture, sports and tourism sector

HCM CITY — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, held a dialogue conference in HCM City to strengthen legal support and raise awareness of legal and streamlined administrative procedures for businesses on December 5.

The event also included legal training activities aimed at helping enterprises in culture, sports and tourism better understand new regulations and improve compliance.

Phạm Cao Thái, director general of the Department of Legal Affairs under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that the legal framework for the culture, sports and tourism sector is being adjusted, with a focus on cutting administrative procedures for both citizens and businesses.

Bùi Hữu Toàn, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, pledged to assist businesses and citizens by improving the quality of legal support, focusing on addressing problems and establishing the most favourable conditions for sustainable development.

Toàn added that supporting legal compliance, resolving difficulties and creating favourable conditions for business operations are long-term and continuous priorities of the department, especially as small and medium-sized enterprises play an important role in the city’s development.

At the conference, businesses were informed on laws and regulations on business activities in culture, sports and tourism, including sectors such as film making, art performances, tourism services, karaoke and professional sports events.

Businesses then raised complaints, inquiries and suggestions on procedures related to event organisation, film licensing application and procedures for new tourism services, among others.

These feedbacks will be presented to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to make regulation adjustments. — VNS