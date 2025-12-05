Việt Nam arrests three Republic of Korea men linked to deepfake romance-scam ring

ĐÀ NẴNG — Police in central Việt Nam have arrested three nationals from the Republic of Korea who are accused of running a cross-border romance-scam network that used deepfake technology and allegedly trafficked victims into forced online fraud schemes.

According to a statement from the police on Friday, the three men – Choi Minsu, 26, Choi Jinwoo, 25, and Seo Jaeseok, 28 – were detained at a hotel in Đà Nẵng City late November after fleeing Cambodia, where they are suspected of operating a scam hub in the border town of Bavet in Cambodia.

Interpol had issued Red Notices for all three at RoK’s request on charges of fraud, organised crime and human trafficking.

Vietnamese police said the group used deepfake technology to pose as women and establish romantic contact with male victims online.

Once trust was built, the victims were encouraged to sign up for paid travel missions with promises of free flights, accommodation and reimbursement after completion.

The men then coaxed victims to travel to Việt Nam or Thailand before persuading them to cross into Cambodia.

Upon arrival, the victims’ passports were confiscated and they were detained and forced to memorise scripted scam pitches used in online fraud operations.

Authorities estimate the network scammed roughly US$1 million between August and December 2024.

The three suspects crossed illegally into Việt Nam in mid-October 2025 and went into hiding.

Đà Nẵng's police, working with the Ministry of Public Security, tracked them to a hotel in the city’s An Hải Ward and made the arrests on October 28.

The men have since been handed over to RoK authorities for extradition, police said. — VNS