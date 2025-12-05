Lâm Đồng’s Prenn Pass temporarily reopens after 20-hour closure

LÂM ĐỒNG — Lâm Đồng Province’s Department of Transport has authorised the temporary resumption of most traffic on Prenn Pass, located in Xuân Hương Ward, Đà Lạt, since Friday morning following a 20-hour closure to deal with landslides.

Specific time windows have been set for all vehicles excluding lorries to use Prenn Pass: on Friday from 9am to 10pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 5am to 10pm.

Outside these periods, all travellers must comply with Notice 474/TB-SXD issued on Thursday by the Department of Construction, which bans all access to the landslide-affected section until further notice to allow repair work to proceed.

Traffic heading to and from Đà Lạt is being redirected along three routes.

Mimosa Pass remains open to two-way traffic for all types of vehicles.

Sacom - Tuyền Lâm Pass is open to all vehicles except lorries, with traffic from the Liên Khương Expressway turning left into Sacom - Tuyền Lâm to reach Đà Lạt city centre, and vice versa.

Tà Nung Pass on Provincial Road 725 is also open to two-way traffic for all vehicles.

As reported by a Vietnam News Agency correspondent, intense overnight rain on Wednesday triggered landslides along several mountain roads leading into Đà Lạt, rendering them impassable.

Prenn Pass, the main gateway into Đà Lạt, was particularly affected, with a severe landslide occurring at midday on Thursday.

Provincial construction authorities said that heavy rain and storm conditions remain complex and unpredictable, while repair teams continue work on the pass.

The department has urged residents and motorists to exercise extreme caution when travelling on Prenn Pass during the prescribed time windows, remain alert to road conditions and respond swiftly to any emerging hazards.

Drivers are advised to slow down, observe traffic signs and comply with temporary traffic management measures at active construction points.

The department has also asked the provincial traffic police and Xuân Hương Ward authorities to deploy patrols to maintain smooth and safe traffic flow during the repair period.

Project Management Unit 1 has been instructed to ensure contractors regularly inspect the site, install proper road signage in line with approved traffic management plans and deploy staff to guide vehicles through the affected areas. — VNS