Floodwaters surge in Lâm Đồng, force school closures

LÂM ĐỒNG — Heavy downpours from Wednesday night to Thursday morning have triggered serious flooding in several parts of Lâm Đồng Province, with Hàm Thuận, Hàm Liêm, Hồng Sơn, Hàm Thuận Bắc and Lương Sơn among the hardest hit.

Some neighbourhoods were submerged deeply, including areas that had already suffered severely during the October floods.

In Hội Nhơn village, Hàm Liêm Commune, rain was still falling heavily at around 7am on Thursday. Floodwater entered homes in low-lying zones and along the Cái River, isolating households. Many rural roads were inundated, and swift currents brought traffic to a standstill.

The flooding also damaged large areas of dragon fruit, rice and other crops in villages 1, 3, 5 and 6, as well as in Thuận Thành and Thuận Điền. Residents scrambled to move their belongings and livestock to safer ground. This marks the second time since October that Hàm Liêm has been hit by sudden, fast-rising floodwaters.

Hàm Liêm Commune authorities mobilised local forces to evacuate people in high-risk, riverside and low-lying areas, while warning residents to avoid deeply flooded stretches and preparing teams to handle emergencies.

In neighbouring Hàm Thuận Commune, flooding also struck low-lying parts of Lâm Giang and Tầm Hưng villages, with water levels in some homes reaching between 0.5 and 1 metre. Residents in Tầm Hưng said water began rising at around 10pm on Wednesday night and had submerged half their houses by 4am on Thursday morning, forcing 26 households to flee to safety.

The Hàm Thuận Commune People’s Committee said rescue teams, vehicles and boats have been deployed to support evacuations, safeguard residents and transport people and property to secure areas. Local checkpoints have been set up to strictly block access to dangerous flood zones, while crews are being prepared to repair damage and reopen roads when conditions improve.

With the heavy rain showing no sign of easing, schools in Hàm Thuận, Hàm Thắng and Lương Sơn were closed on Thursday to protect students.

Authorities also warned that continuous rainfall has pushed irrigation reservoirs in eastern Lâm Đồng to increase water discharge. Downstream communities have been notified to stay alert.

Water levels at the Sông Quao Reservoir rose 0.73m above normal, forcing operators to release about 311cu.m per second and increase discharge from 6am on Thursday morning.

At the Lòng Sông Reservoir in Tuy Phong Commune, inflows also surged, prompting the discharge of around 1,200cu.m per second from 4.30am on Thursday morning. — VNS