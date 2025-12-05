Shinhan Life Vietnam supports SOS Children’s Villages in Đà Nẵng and Huế

ĐÀ NẴNG — Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability Company (Shinhan Life Vietnam) visited the SOS Children’s Village Đà Nẵng and the SOS Children’s Village Huế on December 4, where the company presented learning equipment and essential supplies to the children.

Bae Seung Jun, General Director of Shinhan Life Vietnam, together with company employees, joined warm and engaging activities with the children and representatives of both SOS Children’s Villages.

At SOS Children’s Village Đà Nẵng, Shinhan Life Vietnam donated VNĐ100 million (US$3,800) to support the replacement and upgrade of daily household electronic appliances such as washing machines and water purifiers, contributing to the improvement of the village’s facilities.

At the SOS Children’s Village Huế, the company provided essential goods and necessary learning materials, including rice, snacks, milk and notebooks with a total value of nearly VNĐ80 million ($3,000), aiming to provide timely support to the village to overcome the recent storms and flooding difficulties.

In addition, Shinhan Life Vietnam also presented seven laptops to the two SOS Children’s Villages, helping children enhance their study results.

These meaningful initiatives form part of Shinhan Life Vietnam’s long-term commitment to accompanying disadvantaged children and young people in Việt Nam. Beyond material support, the visit also conveyed heartfelt encouragement, motivating the children to strive for better learning and living conditions.

Bae Seung Jun said: “We believe that every child deserves the best living and learning environment to develop holistically. Investing in infrastructure and learning equipment for SOS Children’s Villages is a practical action that reinforces Shinhan Life’s commitment to contributing to a brighter future for the young generation in Vietnam.”

Officially operating in Việt Nam since January 2022, Shinhan Life Vietnam offers life insurance, health insurance and financial investment and has a charter capital of VNĐ2.3 trillion. — BIZHUB/VNS