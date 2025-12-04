Khánh Hòa rebuilds homes for flood-hit households

KHÁNH HÒA – The central province of Khánh Hòa on Thursday held a ground-breaking ceremony for rebuilding houses damaged by recent natural disasters in Diên Điền Commune, in response to the “Quang Trung Campaign” launched by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to quickly reconstruct houses for storm-hit victims in the central region.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trần Phong instructed departments and local authorities to draft plans to rebuild collapsed homes and repair damaged ones, mobilising all available resources to complete the work and help residents stabilise their lives as soon as possible.

He also urged local authorities to ensure that assistance is delivered to the right beneficiaries, in accordance with allocated resources and required timelines, and to prevent shortages of construction materials.

Nguyễn Thành Phú, Director of Khánh Hòa’s Department of Construction, said the department is working with relevant agencies and local authorities to carry out the “Quang Trung Campaign”.

Cement and other essential materials have been prepared for immediate distribution to affected areas, while department staff have been assigned to coordinate with local officials in receiving and delivering support for households whose homes were destroyed in the floods, he continued.

The province aims to complete and hand over all new houses to affected families before January 15 next year.

Data from the provincial People’s Committee showed that floods from November 16-22 caused severe human and property losses. A total of 89 homes were destroyed, and 294 were seriously damaged, significantly affecting residents’ daily lives.

Alongside rebuilding efforts, local authorities are providing urgent material and spiritual support to affected households, while swiftly collecting and treating post-flood waste to prevent environmental pollution and potential disease outbreaks. VNA/VNS