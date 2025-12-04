[INFOGRAPHIC] Key Hà Nội urban projects started in October 2025

HÀ NỘI — Work started on eight major projects in Hà Nội in October to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the capital's Liberation Day (October 10).

Among them were the construction of the Pearl Theatre and Cultural and Arts Park by West Lake, a new section of line 2 of the city's urban railway system, and compensation and land-clearance work for a proposed square and park on the east side of Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

These projects aim to give the capital city a fresh look and improve the quality of life for its residents. — VNS