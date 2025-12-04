Dozens of airports, border checkpoints join e-visa system

HÀ NỘI — The Government has expanded Việt Nam’s electronic visa scheme, adding 41 more international checkpoints and lifting the total number of e-visa entry and exit points to 83.

The latest expansion, announced in a Government resolution dated December 2, brings four more airports into the scheme: Long Thành Airport in Đồng Nai, Gia Bình Airport in Bắc Ninh, Vinh Airport in Nghệ An and Chu Lai Airport in Đà Nẵng.

Long Thành and Gia Bình will start applying e-visa procedures once they begin operations.

Since August 2023, e-visas have been accepted at 13 airports.

The Government has also approved 11 additional land border checkpoints, including Đồng Đăng in Lạng Sơn, Lào Cai in Lào Cai, Trà Lĩnh in Cao Bằng, Lóng Sập in Sơn La, Nam Giang in Đà Nẵng, Lệ Thanh in Gia Lai, Bình Hiệp and Tân Nam in Tây Ninh, Thường Phước and Dinh Bà in Đồng Tháp, and Thanh Thủy in Tuyên Quang. This brings the total number of land checkpoints offering e-visa processing to 27.

A significant expansion has taken place at seaports, with 26 more added to the e-visa network. Newly included ports stretch across the country, from Vạn Gia in Quảng Ninh and Diêm Điền in Hưng Yên to Thuận An in Huế, Kỳ Hà in Đà Nẵng, Sa Kỳ in Quảng Ngãi, Vũng Rô in Đắk Lắk and Cà Ná and Ninh Chữ in Khánh Hòa, as well as several ports in An Giang, Vĩnh Long and Cà Mau. With these additions, 39 seaports nationwide now accept e-visas.

Electronic visas allow travellers to complete the entire application process online, avoiding embassy visits or prior approval letters. The system offers simpler procedures and quicker turnaround times compared with traditional visa methods. — VNS