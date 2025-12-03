HCM City opens 2025 ICF Global Summit, strengthening Việt Nam’s position as rising tech, investment hub

HCM CITY — HCM City, emerging as a strategic investment hub in Southeast Asia, on Wednesday inaugurated the 2025 Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) Global Summit, positioning Việt Nam to capture greater flows of high-tech and green investment amid its rapid digital-economy expansion.

The summit, held from December 2-5 at the Bình Dương Convention and Exhibition Center in HCM City, marks the first time an ICF Global Summit has been hosted in Southeast Asia.

More than 600 leaders, policymakers, technology corporations, urban-innovation experts and global investors are attending the event.

Speaking at the opening plenary, Robert Bell, co-founder of the New York-based ICF, said the 2025 summit “is not only a venue to share global experience but a turning point to accelerate digital transformation and sustainable investment in Việt Nam.”

“We aim to connect intelligent communities with Vietnamese businesses to foster meaningful partnerships, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable economy,” Bell added.

Việt Nam’s rising ‘megacity’

Lou Zacharilla, ICF co-founder, underscored the symbolic significance of this year’s host. HCM City follows former Bình Dương Province (now part of HCM City), which won ICF’s Intelligent Community of the Year in 2023, in what he described as “one of the rare legacy success stories in ICF’s 23-year history.”

“This emerging megacity is not only maintaining momentum but elevating Vietnam’s influence within ICF’s network of more than 200 member cities,” Zacharilla said.

The summit’s theme, “Smart and Investment-Ready - Transforming Việt Nam’s Economy,” centres on ICF’s six core pillars: digital inclusion, knowledge workforce development, innovation, broadband infrastructure, sustainability and community engagement.

City officials say these principles align closely with HCM City’s long-term urban-transformation agenda.

The four-day programme includes high-level dialogues on digital governance, sustainable urban planning, clean-energy transition, artificial intelligence applications and smart-city infrastructure.

A key highlight will be the announcement of the 2025 Intelligent Community of the Year.

The event is expected to bolster global cooperation and raise HCM City’s profile as a competitive destination for technology, innovation and green-economy investment.

Regional financial centre

Addressing the opening session, Nguyễn Lộc Hà, vice chairman of the city People’s Committee, said the city aspires to become a global megacity and regional financial centre.

The summit plays a critical role in the city's next development phase, he said.

“HCM City is entering a deep restructuring period built on knowledge, science and technology, innovation and sustainability," he said. "The city is advancing a dual transformation in both digitalisation and green economic growth," he added.

One of the city’s key goals, he stressed, is to expand the smart-community model to other regions of Việt Nam, helping more localities enter the ICF’s SMART21, progress to the top seven, and ultimately compete for the global title of Intelligent Community of the Year.

Hà invited leading international smart communities, experts, scientists and strategic investors to deepen cooperation and accompany HCM City in its long-term development.

Lâm Đình Thắng, director of the Department of Science and Technology, said science and technology remain fundamental to building a smart, sustainable metropolis.

“Without science and technology, there can be no smart city; and without innovation, there can be no new growth model,” he said.

He highlighted strong progress in the city’s digital economy, which accounted for 18.7 per cent of GRDP in 2023, with a goal of reaching 40 per cent by 2030, comparable to fast-developing global cities.

The city has rolled out major initiatives in artificial intelligence, smart mobility, digital health, digital education and open digital platforms for businesses and citizens.

Parallel efforts include expanding clean energy, reducing emissions and advancing green growth in line with Việt Nam’s Net Zero 2050 commitment.

“These efforts aim not only to improve quality of life but to build a modern urban ecosystem where government, enterprises and academic institutions work closely to create new value,” he added. — VNS