Home Society

Hà Nội's path to sustainable farming

December 03, 2025 - 17:00
Hà Nội is embracing a new era of sustainable agriculture, combining modern technology, innovative farming practices and strong policy support. The capital is working to ensure stable food production, protect natural resources and build a resilient, eco-friendly agricultural sector.

