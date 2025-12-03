Hà Nội's path to sustainable farming

Hà Nội is embracing a new era of sustainable agriculture, combining modern technology, innovative farming practices and strong policy support. The capital is working to ensure stable food production, protect natural resources and build a resilient, eco-friendly agricultural sector.
Phase two of the Long Thành International Airport project will add a new open-configuration runway, a passenger terminal, and other synchronous facilities to bring capacity to 50 million passengers per year.
HCM City plans to call for private investment to rebuild or renovate 19 ageing apartment buildings, as the southern economic hub accelerates efforts to address long-standing safety risks in its deteriorating housing stock.
Việt Nam currently has around 7 million persons with disabilities, of whom about 3 million have been issued disability certificates and approximately 1.7 million with severe disabilities receive monthly social allowances.