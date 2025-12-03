Việt Nam among countries hit hardest by monsoon rains: WMO

GENEVA – Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Việt Nam are among the countries currently worst affected by a combination of monsoon-related rainfall and tropical cyclone activity, according the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

Clare Nullis, spokesperson of the WMO, told a United Nations press briefing in Geneva on December 2 that devastating rainfall has triggered catastrophic flooding in parts of South and Southeast Asia, claiming hundreds of lives, displacing entire communities and causing massive economic disruption.

For Việt Nam, Nullis said that the country is bracing for yet more heavy rainfall for its south-central region on December 2, under the impacts of Storm Koto – which earlier hit the Philippines – and a cold front.

Exceptional rains over the past few weeks have flooded historic sites and popular holiday destinations and caused massive damage in the order of many millions of dollars, especially to the agricultural sector. Nearly 100 people are reported dead.

From November 15 to 21, strong easterly disturbances combined with intensified cold air caused widespread heavy rainfall, with rainfall ranging from 400–700mm, and some locations exceeding 1,000mm.

In late October, one meteorological station in Huế City, in central Việt Nam, recorded a new national 24-hour rainfall record of 1,739.6mm. This exceptionally high value is currently subject to a formal WMO extremes evaluation committee, as a value above 1,700mm would constitute a record for the Northern Hemisphere and for Asia, and in fact be close to the highest ever recorded 24-hour rainfall (1,825 mm). VNA/VNS