Police detain Đoàn Văn Sáng in shocking murder case, urge public to stop sharing violent videos

LẠNG SƠN — The police of the northern province Lạng Sơn temporarily detained and launched legal proceedings against 57-year-old Đoàn Văn Sáng on charge of murder in a case that has shocked the nation for its macabre nature in the recent week, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Wednesday.

Through monitoring activities on cyberspace, the Lạng Sơn Provincial Police said it detected images and videos circulating on social media platforms depicting an incident with signs suggestive of murder, causing public concern.

Based on the investigation, verification, and the documents and evidence collected, the Lạng Sơn Provincial Police identified the victim as Nguyễn Xuân Đạt, born 1989, residing in Hậu Trung 2 Hamlet, Tiên Hưng Commune, the northern province of Hưng Yên Province.

The individual accused of murder was identified as Đoàn Văn Sáng, born 1968 (residing at 195 Nguyễn Phi Khanh Street, Tam Thanh Ward, Lạng Sơn Province), formerly Deputy Head of Market Surveillance Team No. 4 in Lạng Sơn Province.

Around 2020, Sáng became acquainted with Đạt through a social media platform, and conversed on sexually morbid, perverse topics, according to the police.

On January 25, 2025, near the traditional Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, Sáng phoned Đạt and agreed that Đạt would come to the office of the Market Surveillance Team No. 4 in Lạng Sơn Province, where Sáng worked.

Sáng carried out the killing in this very site.

After committing the crime, Sáng undertook multiple actions to clean and erase traces, dispose of the body, and conceal his offence in an attempt to evade law enforcement, according to the police.

On November 28, the Investigation Police Agency of the Lạng Sơn Provincial Police issued a decision to prosecute a criminal case of murder.

On November 29, 2025, it issued a decision to prosecute the suspect and an arrest warrant for the temporary detention of Đoàn Văn Sáng on charges of murder under Clause 1, Article 123 of the 2015 Penal Code.

On the same day, the Lạng Sơn Provincial People’s Procuracy approved these decisions, and the Investigation Police Agency executed them in accordance with the law.

At present, the Lạng Sơn Provincial Police continue to coordinate with and direct relevant units to intensively pursue the case, expand the investigation and handle the matter in accordance with legal regulations.

Previously, in early July, a video showing Sáng’s brutal actions, likely leaked from a fetish group, quickly spread on social media – both domestically and internationally – for its disturbing contents, but no identification both victim or killer can be made.

Sáng continued to go to work and live normally after the crime. He also frequently updated his status on his personal Facebook page and commented with others in various groups.

Around mid-November, an 88-page document (eventually evolved to 110-page as more details are uncovered) from a group of internet sleuths – detailing the discoveries into the case and highlighting numerous suspicions that point to Sáng as the prime suspect – began circulating online. Its lurid contents spread widely, causing the case to flare up again, which prompted the police to step in.

In making the announcement, the Ministry of Public Security also urged members of the public not to share, comment on, or spread negative or violence-inciting videos and images related to the case.

"Any act of disseminating, uploading or circulating such images and videos without authorisation will be strictly handled in accordance with the law," it said.

The public security ministry also told the public to remain vigilant when participating in online groups, especially those showing signs of potential legal violations in cyberspace, and promptly report any incidents, suspicious signs or abnormal, violent or unlawful behaviour to the competent authorities.

Press and media agencies are requested to strengthen communication and warnings through various formats to prevent, stop and counter false information, violent content, or any exploitation of images and developments related to Đoàn Văn Sáng that may cause public panic or legal violations. — VNS