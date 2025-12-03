HCM City accelerates construction of waste-to-energy plants

HCM CITY — HCM City is accelerating the development of waste-to-energy facilities as part of its shift toward treating waste as a valuable resource.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Trần Lưu Quang has led an inspection of waste treatment projects at the Tây Bắc (Northwest) Waste Treatment Complex.

The delegation reviewed on-site construction progress at the waste-to-energy plants being implemented by Vietstar Joint Stock Company and Tam Sinh Nghĩa Investment Development Joint Stock Company, two major investors upgrading existing waste-treatment technologies at the complex.

During the field visit, the delegation inspected key components of Vietstar’s technology-conversion project, including its new waste-sorting line and the waste-to-energy plant currently under construction.

The team later examined Tam Sinh Nghĩa’s technology-conversion waste treatment project.

Following the inspections, the working group held a meeting with the two companies to assess construction timelines, the transition to waste-to-energy technologies, and challenges faced during implementation.

Quang said the city has adopted a new perspective that considers waste a resource, encouraging businesses to invest in modern treatment technologies.

He acknowledged the companies’ efforts and urged them to ensure all projects, especially waste-to-energy plants and related conversion works, are completed on schedule by the end of 2026.

He also emphasised the need for strict management of ash generated from incineration, noting that it is classified as hazardous waste and must be handled appropriately.

Responding to the firms’ proposals, he assigned the municipal People’s Committee to instruct relevant departments to promptly address outstanding issues.

He also called for adjustments to the zoning plan for the Tây Bắc Waste Treatment Complex and for accelerating compensation and site clearance to ensure timely installation of electrical infrastructure required for the new facilities.

He further requested strengthened support for waste collection and transport, including prioritising the development of new waste transfer stations and investing in specialised equipment to gradually mechanise collection and compaction.

He also tasked the municipal People’s Committee with urgently preparing a plan to handle existing waste stockpiles, aiming toward the long-term goal of eliminating landfilling in the city.

HCM City currently generates around 14,000 tonnes of solid waste per day, in addition to an estimated 37 million tonnes accumulated over past decades. — VNS