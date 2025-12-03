PM orders resettlement land allocation, school repairs in historic flood areas

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked ministries and relevant agencies to take bold measures to complete land allocation for resettlement areas to rebuild houses and relocate residents from dangerous zones before December 5.

In a notice dated December 1 on post-flood recovery in southern and central provinces, the Prime Minister also asked agencies to repair classrooms and provide books and learning materials by December 10 for pupils affected by the floods.

Localities are tasked with assigning clear responsibilities to Party committees, local authorities, the armed forces, police, militia and other organisations within the political system to launch a campaign ensuring that people have proper housing and places for ancestral worship, and that they can celebrate the Lunar New Year in safety and stability.

According to the notice, the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security must mobilise forces to support affected communities, while localities are responsible for arranging accommodation for personnel participating in the campaign.

The Ministry of Construction will instruct provincial construction departments and relevant agencies to advise Party committees and local authorities on sample housing designs based on local customs, traditions and cultural practices, enabling households to choose suitable models that match their resources and ensure disaster resilience.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment must guide localities in allocating land for resettlement where rebuilding or relocation is required in areas affected by landslides or flash floods, or in other dangerous zones, to be completed before December 5.

The Minister of Education and Training was asked to guide schools in cleaning and repairing buildings and providing books, learning materials and teaching equipment in places affected or damaged by the recent floods. These tasks must be completed by December 10, according to the notice.

Resources will also be mobilised by the Ministry of Health to help the health sector and local medical units with environmental sanitation, promptly preventing disease outbreaks after the floods and deploying medical staff to support healthcare services for residents.

Essential infrastructure damaged by the flooding, including for electricity, water, transport, irrigation, dikes and dams, must also be restored swiftly.

The PM instructed localities to mobilise available forces, giving priority to urgent tasks that directly affect the restoration of production, business activities and people’s livelihoods. Other tasks must be carried out through formal project procedures but with an emergency mindset.

Localities must also accelerate the restoration of production and business activities, especially agricultural production, so that households regain control over their food supply.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has been asked to coordinate with localities to provide seeds, livestock and aquatic breeds to those in need. It will also guide residents in restoring agricultural production, with a focus on vegetable crops and rice, restocking livestock, restoring aquaculture and stabilising food production and markets.

Finally, the agriculture ministry is also required to survey and mark new historical levels of rainfall and floods in the four provinces of Khánh Hòa, Lâm Đồng, Đắk Lắk and Gia Lai for future reference. It will also update databases and devise comprehensive, proactive solutions to prevent and respond to similar extreme events. VNS