Central region urgently respond to heavy rain

HÀ NỘI — The National Civil Defence Steering Committee has urged relevant organizations and local authorities to take proactive measures in response to heavy rainfall and flooding in the central region.

This directive was outlined in Dispatch No. 37/CĐ-BCĐ-BNNMT, issued to ministries, provinces, and cities on Wednesday.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night, areas stretching from southern Quảng Trị Province to Đà Nẵng City and eastern Quảng Ngãi Province are expected to experience moderate to heavy rain.

Rainfall is forecast to range between 70–150mm, with some locations likely exceeding 250mm.

A warning is released for high-intensity rain exceeding 100mm within three hours.

To proactively respond to heavy rain, inundation, landslides and flash floods, the National Civil Defence Steering Committee requests local People's Committees to closely monitor forecast bulletins and warnings on the weather situation and provide timely, full information to grassroots authorities as well as residents for proactive prevention.

Provinces and cities deploy forces to inspect and review residential areas along rivers and streams, low-lying areas at risk of flooding, inundation, flash floods and landslides.

They must proactively clear blockages in water flows; organise relocation and evacuation of residents to safe places and prepare plans to support food and essentials for evacuees.

Besides, arranging forces to guard and control people and vehicles in areas at risk of deep flooding or landslides; positioning personnel, materials and equipment to handle incidents and ensure smooth traffic on main transport routes during heavy rain.

Localities should inspect, review and implement measures to ensure safety of critical structures, ongoing construction sites, full small reservoirs, mining areas and mineral exploitation sites.

In addition, they must proactively operate reservoirs to discharge water, prioritising flood reduction capacity for downstream areas.

One more important work is proactively implementing drainage measures to prevent waterlogging and protect production, industrial zones, urban areas and residential areas.

Provinces and cities are instructed to mobilise forces, vehicles, equipment, and essential supplies to ensure readiness in all situations, with particular attention to areas at risk of isolation.

Local radio, television, and media agencies should be directed to intensify coverage of rain and flood developments, providing timely information to authorities and residents to support preparedness efforts.

In addition, provinces and cities must allocate personnel and resources for search and rescue operations as required.

The Việt Nam Television, Voice of Việt Nam, Vietnam News Agency and media agencies from central to local levels increase information on rain and flood developments for authorities and residents to proactively respond.

Ministries and sectors proactively direct and coordinate with localities in responding to rain and floods according to their management functions and assigned tasks.

Maintaining strict duty and regularly reporting to the National Civil Defense Steering Committee via the Dike Management Department and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment. — VNS