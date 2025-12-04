Cà Mau strengthens preventing coastal erosion

CÀ MAU — Cà Mau Province will build a coastal wave-breaker project to prevent erosion and protect the sea dyke in Gành Hào Commune.

It will be 2,500m long, running from Canal 3 to the Mũi Tàu junction, and cost nearly VNĐ100 billion (US$3.8 million).

It will safeguard the eastern sea dyke from climate impacts and rising sea levels, restore and expand the mangrove ecosystem, support local livelihoods, protect property and lives, and improve disaster prevention.

The construction will be done in 2026–28.

The southernmost province has a coastline of 310km, of which more than 200km face severe erosion.

It lost about 6,200ha of land and coastal protective forests to erosion in the years between 2011 and 2023, and many residential areas, infrastructure and farming areas were also at risk, according to provincial reports.

It has developed a coastal and riverbank erosion-control plan for until 2030, identifying 15 eroded coastal sections totalling around 120km requiring immediate restoration.

The plan is an important step in helping the province adapt to climate change and tidal flooding while protecting coastal communities, key transport routes and production areas.

The province has built more than 110km of wave breakers, with support from the Government, to prevent coastal erosion, according to its People’s Committee.

Waves passing through these breakers almost completely dissipate, allowing silt to accumulate, form new ground and restore mangrove forests.

As a result, more than 1,000ha of coastal protective forests have regenerated, helping safeguard land and maintain the coastal ecosystem.

The province is now building an additional 20km of wave breakers at a cost of VNĐ770 billion ($29.2 million). — VNS