Home Society

Lâm Đồng urgently evacuates residents cut off by rising floodwater

December 04, 2025 - 15:20
LÂM ĐỒNG PROVINCE Floodwater combined with heavy rain on the morning of December 4 caused sharp rises in water levels, inundating many coastal areas of Lâm Đồng Province. Several residential areas in the communes and wards of Hàm Thuận, Hồng Sơn, Hàm Thắng and Bình Thuận were cut off. Local authorities and volunteer forces are urgently evacuating households trapped in deep floodwater to safer locations.

Volunteer forces support the urgent evacuation of residents affected by the flooding to safe areas. VNA/VNS Photos
Into the floodwaters: motorboats, drones and the relentless humanity

As floods swallowed neighbourhoods across the central provinces, when entire communities were cut off and the current swept away not only homes, but hope, the volunteer rescuers of the Ứng Cứu Thiên Tai Ba Miền (Three-Region Disaster Response Team) once again headed straight into the storm.

