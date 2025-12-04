Lâm Đồng urgently evacuates residents cut off by rising floodwater

LÂM ĐỒNG PROVINCE Floodwater combined with heavy rain on the morning of December 4 caused sharp rises in water levels, inundating many coastal areas of Lâm Đồng Province. Several residential areas in the communes and wards of Hàm Thuận, Hồng Sơn, Hàm Thắng and Bình Thuận were cut off. Local authorities and volunteer forces are urgently evacuating households trapped in deep floodwater to safer locations.